Tiger-Themed Twinkies Filled with Orange Creme Are Coming to Walmart

2020 really seems to be the year of the tiger — first Netflix's Tiger King became a smash hit, and now there are tiger-themed Twinkies.

Tiger Tail Twinkies are hitting shelves at Walmart stores across the U.S. next week. These treats feature the famous golden spongecake filled with a fluffy orange creme and wrapped in tiger-striped packaging.

The new Twinkies are a little different than Hostess' original Tiger Tails — the discontinued snack was filled with coconut creme and a raspberry topping.

A box of 10 Tiger Tail Twinkies will retail for $2.86 and will be available for a limited time.

Hostess has launched some other new Twinkies treats over the past year, including Twinkies cereal.

