Tiger-Themed Twinkies Filled with Orange Creme Are Coming to Walmart
This is snack fit for a Tiger King
2020 really seems to be the year of the tiger — first Netflix's Tiger King became a smash hit, and now there are tiger-themed Twinkies.
Tiger Tail Twinkies are hitting shelves at Walmart stores across the U.S. next week. These treats feature the famous golden spongecake filled with a fluffy orange creme and wrapped in tiger-striped packaging.
The new Twinkies are a little different than Hostess' original Tiger Tails — the discontinued snack was filled with coconut creme and a raspberry topping.
A box of 10 Tiger Tail Twinkies will retail for $2.86 and will be available for a limited time.
Hostess has launched some other new Twinkies treats over the past year, including Twinkies cereal.
America’s classic golden sponge cake snack made its debut in Walmart’s cereal aisle in late December, thanks to a collaboration between Post and Hostess brands. This is the third collaboration between the two brands since the start of 2019, having previously worked to create Hostess Donettes and Hostess Honey Buns cereals, which launched in January 2019.