Why Tiffany Haddish Cooks for Herself 'Two to Three Times Per Week'—Even When She's on the Road

When it comes to cooking, Tiffany Haddish is Nobody’s Fool!

Whether she’s at home or on the road, the 38-year-old actress says she always prefers to whip up a meal instead of eating out.

“Whenever I’m traveling, I always try to have a hotel or condo that has a kitchen in it,” she tells PEOPLE when announcing her collaboration with Lawry’s Seasoned Salt. “I gotta have a kitchen. I have to cook for myself at least two to three times per week otherwise I kind of lose it because I love to cook so much.”

The Girls’ Trip actress says she prefers to make her own meals because restaurant food makes her “really swollen.”

Haddish first shared her love for the kitchen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, saying that she cooked some up a special recipe of “joyful greens” from her garden for Taylor Swift. Now, she’s sharing some cooking tips ahead of the holiday season.

Just a few weeks after cooking for Swift, she dished up the same recipe alongside Oprah Winfrey on the show.

“The key to making joyful greens is to be joyful, you gotta smile when you pick them,” she laughed while preparing her recipe on the show. “You gotta be happy when you cooking them, washing them — all that.”

Along with collard greens, she says her favorite recipes include stuffed artichokes, fried chicken, her “lit” carnitas tacos, and kale salads—something that’s new in her repertoire.

“At first I didn’t necessarily eat kale because I always thought kale was horse food,” she says, noting she paid a high price for the green while eating out at a restaurant. “I was like, ‘I have to figure out how they made this salad’ so I started experimenting and I figured out the recipe because I was not going to pay $16 for horse food!”

Cooking up a meal or two for her friends and fellow cast members is normal for Haddish — except for Kevin Hart, who she says “will not eat any of my cooking.” (The two recently starred on Night School).

“I’ve never cooked for Kevin now that I think about it, but you know what? I don’t wanna cook for him either,” she laughs. “I cook for myself, and if he happens to show up then he can have some. I don’t cook for no man unless I’m married to them.”

Tiffany Haddish’s limited edition bottles of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt are on sale on Amazon now.