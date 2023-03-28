Tiffani Thiessen Reveals the Cover of Her Second Cookbook That's All About Using Leftovers

Tiffani Thiessen's second cookbook is a long time coming.

The Saved By the Bell alum will release her second title, Here We Go Again, in September. PEOPLE sat down with Thiessen to talk about the inspiration behind her book and show off an exclusive first look at the cover.

The theme — "recipes and inspiration to level up your leftovers" — is a topic that Thiessen has been well versed in since childhood.

"It was leftover taco meat one night made into some sort of taco-mex chili a couple days later," Thiessen tells PEOPLE of her family dinners growing up. "My mom was always doing things like that, and so this book was really something I've always wanted to do."

Reducing waste was a big source of inspiration as well. Thiessen "wasn't raised with a lot of money" so little was wasted — and now she's instilling that practice with her own kids, Harper and Holt.

But it hasn't always been easy. Thiessen has had plenty of practice reimagining leftovers in fun ways — especially for her husband, actor and artist Brady Smith.

"If I were to have leftover tacos, and I try to make him a taco again two days later, he'd be like, 'We just had that. I don't want it again,'" she says. "So I think it's about really approaching leftovers differently and showing that you don't have to make the same thing or eat the same thing as a traditional leftover. It's really the pieces from your leftovers that you can actually make into something completely different."

Even her recipe titles, like Where's the Beet and Something-Borrowed Bourgignon, are a bit out-of-the-box to "show a little more of my true sense of humor," she says.

Rebecca Sanabria/Hachette Publishing Group

Thiessen demonstrated her prowess in the kitchen in first cookbook, Pull Up a Chair, and continues to do so on her blog, in her Instagram videos, and on her former Cooking Channel show, Dinner at Tiffani's.

"My mother, my grandmother, my aunt, they were all women that loved to gather in the kitchen and cook together, whether it was for a holiday, a birthday, or just a weekend brunch or whatever," she tells PEOPLE. "As a little girl, I always wanted to be with them because they were having fun, and they were laughing and carrying on great stories."

Thiessen's desire to capture that vibe from growing up played into every element of Here We Go Again — including the "'70s/'80s" font and color scheme, and the retro props like Pyrex and CorningWare seen throughout the book.

"I really wanted to give that love letter to my childhood," she says. "I want people of my age and around my age bracket to feel like, 'Well, I remember this dish, and I remember my mom had this recipe too.'"

Here We Go Again will go on sale Sept. 26 and is available for pre-order now.