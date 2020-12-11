Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tiffani Thiessen Says It Was 'Really Nice' Returning to Work on Her New MTV Series Deliciousness

Tiffani Thiessen has found a silver lining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — a new job!

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the premiere of her latest television venture, MTV's Deliciousness, the 46-year-old actress details how it was "really nice" to return to work on the new series and "do something besides stay at home and cook nine meals a day for my family."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's all food-based, which is my jam and it's super funny," Thiessen tells PEOPLE exclusively of the show, which premieres on the network on Monday. "It's probably the most fun and the easiest job that I get to go to, and that I've ever had in my career — truly! It is such a blast."

Deliciousness is a new series from MTV that serves as a food-centered spinoff of their long-running program, Ridiculousness.

Featuring Thiessen as host, the series also stars a trio of panelists alongside the Saved By The Bell and 90210 star, including The Office's Angela Kinsey, Kenan & Kel's Kel Mitchell and Basic to Bougie's Tim Chantarangsu. The group watches and comments on a variety of food-related videos, from "food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more," according to MTV’s official description.

Asked to describe what videos she is most looking forward to seeing fans react to, the Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours author says, "It's hard to choose just one."

"I mean, I have a fondness for the children, of course, because it usually comes from such a sweet, innocent place," she says. "Whether it's them trying to swallow something that they just can't stand ... or it's a vegetable that they're trying for the first time and their gag reflex [stops them]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she isn't filming, the mother of two has been spending much of quarantine with her two kids, Holt, 5, and Harper, 10, and husband, Brady Smith, at their home in California. The Cooking Channel star is the chef in the house, of course.

"The most requested dish for the kids is either pizza or my chicken enchiladas," she says. "I menu plan, usually on Sundays, and the kids are now very vocal about what they want for the week. And now that I'm having to menu plan, not just dinners, but also breakfast, lunch and five snacks now that they're home, it's a much bigger project."

Image zoom Tiffani Thiessen with son Holt, daughter Harper, and husband Brady Smith | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Because Smith is an artist, he was also able to continue working from home, says Thiessen. "We feel very fortunate and very blessed that we still have been able to work because I know so many people have not been able to," she says.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffani Thiessen Gives Her Advice for Getting Picky Kids to Eat Those Vegetables: 'Grow Them!'

Looking towards the holidays, Thiessen is expecting a "much more quiet" celebration than in past years.

"Normally we have my grandmother who's 95 and still amazing and my aunt and uncle and my parents. And usually my husband's family will come out or we'll go to Texas, but sadly, that's not going to be able to happen this year," she says. "It's just gonna be us and it's gonna be a lot more quiet. But that's okay. We're trying to take the silver linings when we can see them and as much as we're gonna miss having our extended family and seeing the cousins, we'll relish and it will be an easier holiday and a little bit more quiet."