Zack and Kelly, Together Again! Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reunite (Decked Out In Denim) for Her Cooking Show

The Saved By the Bell nostalgia continues to flow like milkshakes at the Max.

Fresh off the news that a diner themed around the show will open in Chicago this summer, fans now have a new reason to get excited: Zack and Kelly are back on! Well, sort of.

Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar have returned to television together, this time for an episode of her Cooking Channel show, Dinner at Tiffani’s.

Thiessen had previously hinted to PEOPLE that there “might possibly” be a reunion with her former on-screen beau this season, and now we have photo evidence. Staying true to their roots, the pair is clad in head-to-toe denim to satisfy all of your ’90s fashion trend needs.

And while we all know that their SBTB characters ended up in wedded bliss with each other, each of them is now happily married to other people — Thiessen to actor Brady Smith, and Gosselaar to Catriona McGinn. Both spouses appear in the episode as well, and the four of them even stopped to snap a selfie together.

Thiessen has had other members of the cast on her show in previous seasons, including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez.

For a taste of the episode (which airs Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET), you can whip up Thiessen’s grilled artichokes which she’ll serve alongside lobster and blueberry mojitos. Get her full recipe below!

Grilled Artichokes with Honey-Chile Dipping Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Dinner at Tiffani’s

Serves 8

4 medium artichokes

1 lemon, halved

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. chile sauce, such as Heinz

1 tbsp. honey

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, for brushing

1. Cut ½ inch off the top of the artichokes. Then cut each artichoke in half vertically. Using scissors, trim the leaves of pointy ends. Carefully cut out and discard the fuzzy chokes in the center of each half. Rub the artichokes with lemon.

2. Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer rack. Add the artichokes, cover, and steam until tender, about 30 minutes, adding more water if necessary. Set aside for 15 minutes to cool.

3. In a bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, chile sauce, honey, ¼ teaspoon pepper and a pinch of salt. Set aside.

4. Prepare a grill for medium-high heat.

5. Brush the steamed artichokes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill, cut-side down, until nicely charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve with the dipping sauce.

Active Time: 30 minutes