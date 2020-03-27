Watch Tiffani Thiessen and Daughter Harper Adorably Bake Banana Bread While Social Distancing

Tiffani Thiessen is using extra time at home during the coronavirus outbreak to bond and bake with her daughter Harper Renn.

In a baking tutorial and recipe video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Thiessen prepares banana bread alongside her adorable 9½-year-old daughter.

“We’re spending a lot of time at home these days so Harper and I thought it would be kind of fun to make banana bread together,” the Saved by the Bell actress says to start the clip. “We’re going to make a bunch of it so we can give it to our neighbors — six feet apart of course.”

The recipe shared in the video is a modified one of the 46-year-old’s original Chocolate Chip-Brown Butter Banana Bread recipe featured in her cookbook Pull Up a Chair. (Check out the full recipe below.)

In the 8-minute clip, the mother-daughter duo starts mixing the ingredients as Thiessen’s husband Brady Smith and son Holt are heard playing in the background.

As Thiessen whisks the dry ingredients in the clip, she refers to her daughter as “sweet pea,” who is tasked with mixing the wet ingredients.

Harper laughs and says that her mixing job “is a lot more funner than your job!”

“Funner? Someone needs to go back to school!” Thiessen replies, laughing. “That’s not a word!”

In the video, Thiessen leaves out the chocolate chips and replaces almond flour with regular flour, and buttermilk with almond milk.

At the end of the video, her 4-year-old, wearing the cutest Star Wars onesie, joins his mom and sister to make sure the bread is complete.

“It’s done! I hope you guys are having some great family time!” says Thiessen to end the video. “I think we’ve all gone a little crazy.”

TIFFANI THIESSEN’S BANANA BREAD RECIPE



Ingredients:

The original recipe for one 8-inch square loaf:

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter, plus some more for greasing

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup almond flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

¼ cup buttermilk 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

5 ripe bananas: 3 mashed and 2 thinly sliced lengthwise

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan with butter.

Melt the butter in a small sauté pan over medium heat. Swirl the pan to evenly distribute the butter on the bottom and heat until the foam disappears and the butter turns a light brown color, about 2 minutes, and be careful not to let it burn. Pour the brown butter in a large bowl and set aside to cool.

In a separate large bowl combine the flours, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt. Set aside.

Whisk the sugar, eggs, yogurt, buttermilk and vanilla bean paste into the cooled brown butter. Use a spoon or spatula to stir in the mashed bananas, followed by the flour mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Put the batter into the prepared pan and top with the sliced bananas.

Bake for 55 minutes to 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let the bread stand at room temperature for at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

