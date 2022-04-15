Tieghan Gerard's Herb & Parmesan Potato Gratin Stacks

The food blogger and author of the Half Baked Harvest Every Day cookbook shares a recipe that will bring the 'wow factor' to your next meal: 'The edges get so crisp, but the middle stays tender. Plus it's a fun, different way to serve up potatoes!'

By People Staff

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

total:
1 hr 20 mins
active:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Tieghan Gerard, the author of Half Baked Harvest Every Day, shares a recipe that will bring the "wow factor" to your next meal: "The edges get so crisp, but the middle stays tender. Plus it's a fun, different way to serve up potatoes!"

"These potato stacks are really simple to prepare and only need a handful of ingredients, many of which are pantry staples!" explains the food blogger. "Usually I would do this combo of ingredients on regular chopped potatoes but I wanted to reinvent the everyday weeknight potato dish."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly grease wells of a 12-cup muffin pan with oil.

  • Stir together oil, Parmesan, oregano, thyme, vinegar, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add potatoes, tossing to coat.

  • Place potatoes evenly in muffin wells, stacking to the top (about 10 to 15 potato slices per well). Cover muffin pan loosely with aluminum foil, and place on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil, and bake until potatoes are tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Gently run a knife around edges of each well to release potato stacks from muffin tray. Place on a platter, and sprinkle evenly with additional Parmesan, oregano and salt. Serve immediately.

Tips

Potatoes can oxidize and turn brown once cut. Work quickly if you're planning to bake right away, or place the sliced spuds in cold water if you're prepping ahead.

