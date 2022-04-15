Tieghan Gerard's Herb & Parmesan Potato Gratin Stacks
The food blogger and author of the Half Baked Harvest Every Day cookbook shares a recipe that will bring the 'wow factor' to your next meal: 'The edges get so crisp, but the middle stays tender. Plus it's a fun, different way to serve up potatoes!'
Recipe Summary
"These potato stacks are really simple to prepare and only need a handful of ingredients, many of which are pantry staples!" explains the food blogger. "Usually I would do this combo of ingredients on regular chopped potatoes but I wanted to reinvent the everyday weeknight potato dish."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Potatoes can oxidize and turn brown once cut. Work quickly if you're planning to bake right away, or place the sliced spuds in cold water if you're prepping ahead.