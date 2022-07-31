Tieghan Gerard's Herb & Parmesan Potato Gratin Stacks
The food blogger and author of the Half Baked Harvest Every Day cookbook shares a recipe that will bring the 'wow factor' to your next meal: ‘The edges get so crisp, but the middle stays tender. Plus it’s a fun, different way to serve up potatoes!’
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
"These potato stacks are really simple to prepare and only need a handful of ingredients, many of which are pantry staples!" explains the food blogger. "Usually I would do this combo of ingredients on regular chopped potatoes but I wanted to reinvent the everyday weeknight potato dish."
Ingredients
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing muffin tray
- 2 oz.s Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup), plus more for serving
- ½ cup chopped fresh oregano, plus more for serving
- ¼ cup fresh thyme leaves
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or champagne vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard or whole-grain mustard
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated (about 2 teaspoons)
- 1 ½ teaspoons Himalayan pink salt, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 8 medium (about 10 oz. each) russet potatoes, cut crosswise into 1/8-in.-thick rounds
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly grease wells of a 12-cup muffin pan with oil.
- Step 2Stir together oil, Parmesan, oregano, thyme, vinegar, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add potatoes, tossing to coat.
- Step 3Place potatoes evenly in muffin wells, stacking to the top (about 10 to 15 potato slices per well). Cover muffin pan loosely with aluminum foil, and place on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil, and bake until potatoes are tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Step 4Gently run a knife around edges of each well to release potato stacks from muffin tray. Place on a platter, and sprinkle evenly with additional Parmesan, oregano and salt. Serve immediately.
Tips
Potatoes can oxidize and turn brown once cut. Work quickly if you're planning to bake right away, or place the sliced spuds in cold water if you're prepping ahead.