Coca-Cola Tic Tacs Are Debuting in Stores for a Limited Time

Coca-Cola is now coming in its smallest form ever — a Tic Tac!

The two famous brands are working together to release Tic Tac Coca-Cola, a “unique collaboration” in which “consumers will enjoy an incomparable taste experience which combines the refreshment of Coca-Cola with the iconicity of Tic Tac,” a press release from the mint-maker, Ferrero, announced Monday.

While Tic Tac typically makes minty flavors like Wintergreen, Frosty Mint, Freshmints or twists on candy like Fruit Adventure and Orange, this is the company’s first time venturing into the soft drink world.

The new product will be available in three different packs, each boasting Coca-Cola and Tic Tac’s iconic colors and fonts. The limited-edition boxes come in various shapes and sizes, but regardless of the package, every Tic Tac will feature the classic Coca-Cola logo in red.

Image zoom Tic Tac

To promote the exclusive collaboration, Ferrero announced there will be a “360° global integrated communication plan,” which will include a TV campaign, online and social media activity.

Fans of the soft drink don’t have to wait too long for their on-the-go experience — Tic Tac Coca-Cola is set to hit shelves in the next few months in more than 70 countries around the world, according to the release.

The exciting collaboration for both companies comes two months after Coca-Cola announced additional new products this fall — Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon has been previously offered in the U.K, according to Food & Wine, but this is the first time the spice-filled flavor is coming to the U.S. The Sprite flavor is brand new to the market, coined “limited edition,” and is currently selling through December 31.