The actress and star of YouTube lifestyle series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix gives the traditional mash a tasty fall twist

Tia Mowry’s Garlic Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

5 lbs. sweet potatoes

2 small garlic heads, about 2½ in. in diameter

1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted butter

¾ cups heavy cream, warmed

2 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

3 cooked bacon slices, chopped

¼ cup chopped, toasted pecans

Sage leaves

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Wash and dry potatoes, pierce with a fork several times, and place on baking sheet. Cut off tops of garlic heads; wrap in foil.

2. Bake potatoes until very tender, 1 hour, 10 minutes to 1½ hours, adding garlic the last 45 minutes of baking, baking garlic until soft. Let both stand until cool enough to handle.

3. Scoop out potato pulp into a large bowl. Discard skins. Squeeze softened garlic out of their skins into bowl.

4. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat, swirling skillet to prevent burning, until butter begins to foam and turns a light brown color, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Reserve 3 table-spoons brown butter for drizzling; add remaining brown butter to bowl with potatoes.

5. Add cream, salt, nutmeg and cayenne to bowl with potato mixture. Beat with a hand mixer on medium speed until potatoes are smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to serving bowl.

6. Sprinkle with bacon and pecans, and drizzle with reserved brown butter. Garnish with sage leaves.

Serves: 8

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes