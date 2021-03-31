Get a First Look at Tia Mowry's New Cookbook the Quick Fix Kitchen
The actress's second cookbook hits shelves Sept. 28
Tia Mowry had busy parents in mind when crafting her new cookbook, the Quick Fix Kitchen.
The Family Reunion actress's second cookbook, published by Rodale Books, will be released Sept. 28, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. Inside, the mom of two dishes out her "favorite mealtime hacks, tips to bring joy and balance to your kitchen and 65 easy, delicious and healthy recipes the entire family will love," according to a press release.
"It was so important for me to center my second cookbook around family and making it easier to make healthy, delicious choices for the whole family to enjoy," says Mowry, 42, who shares daughter Cairo, 2, and son Cree, 9, with her husband, Cory Hardrict.
RELATED: Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict on What Makes Their Marriage Work: 'We Don't Focus on Specific Gender Roles'
The Quick Fix Kitchen, which is available to pre-order now, of course, gets its name from Mowry's hit YouTube channel Tia Mowry's Quick Fix. Similar to her devourable videos, the cookbook presents all-new, fast and kid-friendly dishes like spinach artichoke pasta bake, mini quesadilla pizzas, and stuffed pesto chicken breast.
The new title comes three years after Mowry released her first cookbook, Whole New You. It will certainly be a welcome addition to many households, as parents struggle with cooking fatigue during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am so proud of this book and excited to share these recipes with everyone!" Mowry says.
The Quick Fix Kitchen hits shelves Sept. 28, and is available for pre-order now.
- Chrissy Teigen Graces the Cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue with Her 'Wonderful' Kids Luna and Miles
- Get a First Look at Tia Mowry's New Cookbook the Quick Fix Kitchen
- Emma Stone 'Excited' About Her New Life as a Mom, Say Sources: 'Bliss'
- A Family Tries to Save World from a Robot Apocalypse in Trailer for Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines