Tia Mowry Shares Her Go-To Quarantine Meals and Tricks for Keeping It Fresh in the Kitchen

The Family Reunion star is serving up some of her favorite recipes in a new Instagram series with Ocean Spray

Getting bored of the same old, same old meals and looking to reinvigorate your quarantine cooking? Tia Mowry-Hardrict has you covered.

The Family Reunion actress and fellow foodie, who has been social distancing with her family at their home in Los Angeles, is sharing how she's keeping her quarantine meal routine fresh and exciting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mowry-Hardrict teamed up with farmer-owned cooperative Ocean Spray to show parents on Instagram how to cook easy and delicious family recipes.

Her secret weapon? Sheet-pan meals.

"A lot of moms and even my friends just don't like getting into the kitchen because they have to clean up afterward... but that's why I love doing the sheet pan dinners," Mowry-Hardrict tells PEOPLE. As part of the partnership, she will show people how to make at least two different one-pan recipes: cast-iron pizza and an oven-baked pasta. (Follow her on Instagram here.)

"One meal that I go to a lot is this one-pot pasta where I basically bake the pasta in the oven, and then you could use beef or you could use turkey, but it's something that's easy. If you can just throw things in and land it in the pot, you're good," the Tia Mowry Quick Fix star laughs. "That's all you have do is just put it in the oven."

While isolating at home with her husband, Cory Hardrict, and her children, son Cree, 9, and daughter Cairo, 2, the celebrity foodie has also been whipping up her fair share of sweets—from apple pies to the quarantine favorite: banana bread.

"Banana bread is something the whole family loves it," she says. "And then, I love the versatility of it. You can make it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner."

Mowry-Hardrict's partnership with Ocean Spray was a natural fit, she says, since Craisins are also a favorite in her household.

"I'm a huge fan of Craisins. My family, we absolutely love it, especially my daughter. She will literally just eat from the bag," she says.

Image zoom Tia's Salad Panzenella

In addition to helping those parents struggling to balance the time management of working from home and trying to get good, healthy meals on the table, Mowry-Hardrict and Ocean Spray are supporting Feeding America by donating $10,000 to aid those individuals facing hunger across the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Not only are we encouraging families to get in the kitchen with this initiative, but we're also working to help those in need in this crazy time," the actress says.

Along with cooking, Mowry-Hardrict is also bonding with her own family in front of the TV. The Game actress reveals that she's in "nostalgic heaven" as some of her beloved shows find a new home on Netflix. Currently, Mowry-Hardrick's The Game, which aired from 2006-2015, along with her latest series, Family Reunion, are streaming.

"It's so crazy. Nostalgic heaven. Even I'm rehashing these memories," she says. "I'll just laugh all over again and be like, 'oh, that was so funny.' Now, I know what people really mean when they say that you're a part of my childhood. You give me that nostalgic feeling because I'm feeling that right now with both of my shows."

Image zoom Sister, Sister Walt Disney Television

The star says she's gearing up for even more of a fan resurgence when Sister, Sister hits Netflix on Sept. 1.

"You know, the cool thing about now, as opposed to when these shows were on, I couldn't interact with the fans as much. Now, I can because there's social media. So I've gotten several Instagram shout outs where some people are saying, this is the first time I'm watching The Game and I love this show," Mowry-Hardrict shares.