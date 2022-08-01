Tia Mowry's Pork & Vegetable Lo Mein
"I adore this quick dish with all of my heart and taste buds," says the star and author of the cookbook The Quick Fix Kitchen. "It’s delicious and faster than piling into the car and picking up takeout."
Credit: Christopher Testani
"This is a good recipe for home cooks because it involves a lot of ingredients that you likely already have at home!" says the author of the cookbook The Quick Fix Kitchen. "I've always got extra spaghetti in the house just waiting to be cooked and you can swap the veggie-protein combinations, so you'll never see the end of your options. As for seasoning, who doesn't love soy sauce, garlic and scallions?"
Ingredients
- 1 lb. uncooked spaghetti
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil (such as grapeseed or sesame), divided
- 2 boneless pork chops (8 oz. total), cut into 1/2-in. cubes
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (12-oz.) bag coleslaw mix or 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced cabbage
- 8 oz.s fresh snow peas
- 3 scallions, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 6 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 6 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- Sesame seeds (optional), for garnish
Directions
- Step 1Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain, and leave in colander until ready to use.
- Step 2Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium high. Add pork; cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Step 3Without wiping skillet, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and heat over medium high. Stir in coleslaw mix, snow peas, scallions and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage starts to wilt and snow peas turn bright green, about 4 minutes.
- Step 4Use tongs to toss in pasta and cooked pork. Add oyster sauce, soy sauce and toasted sesame oil. Toss to coat pasta and combine with vegetables. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if using, and toss again. Serve immediately.