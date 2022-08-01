Tia Mowry's Pork & Vegetable Lo Mein

"I adore this quick dish with all of my heart and taste buds. It's delicious and faster than piling into the car and picking up takeout," says actress Tia Mowry .

"This is a good recipe for home cooks because it involves a lot of ingredients that you likely already have at home!" says the author of the cookbook The Quick Fix Kitchen. "I've always got extra spaghetti in the house just waiting to be cooked and you can swap the veggie-protein combinations, so you'll never see the end of your options. As for seasoning, who doesn't love soy sauce, garlic and scallions?"