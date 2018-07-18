Tia Mowry's Grilled Cheese & Scrambled Egg 'Chick'

July 18, 2018 05:04 PM

“Let your kids help assemble” this cute creation, says the host of YouTube’s Quick Fix lifestyle series.

2 slices sharp cheddar cheese
1 Tbsp. salted butter, at room temperature
2 whole-wheat bread slices
1 large egg, beaten
2 fresh blueberries
⅓ ripe avocado, thinly sliced

1. Cut 1 corner off 1 cheese slice, making a small triangle shape (for a “nose”). Set aside.

2. Spread butter over 1 side of each bread slice. Place one bread slice, butter-side down, in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Top with cheese slices and remaining bread slice, butter-side up. Cook, flipping once, until bread is browned and cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer sandwich to a plate. Add egg to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until just set, about 1 minute. Transfer scrambled egg to a plate.

3. Using a sharp knife or large cookie cutter, cut sandwich into an egg shape; cut a zigzag line through the middle of the oval, creating 2 “cracked egg” halves.

4. To assemble, place scrambled egg on a serving plate; position avocado slices below egg for a “nest.” Top avocado slices with sandwich halves. Place blueberries on top of egg for “eyes”; place reserved cheese triangle cutout, pointed tip facing down, for the “beak.” Serve immediately.

Serves: 1

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

