“Let your kids help assemble” this cute creation, says the host of YouTube’s Quick Fix lifestyle series.
Tia Mowry’s Grilled Cheese & Scrambled Egg ‘Chick’
2 slices sharp cheddar cheese
1 Tbsp. salted butter, at room temperature
2 whole-wheat bread slices
1 large egg, beaten
2 fresh blueberries
⅓ ripe avocado, thinly sliced
1. Cut 1 corner off 1 cheese slice, making a small triangle shape (for a “nose”). Set aside.
2. Spread butter over 1 side of each bread slice. Place one bread slice, butter-side down, in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Top with cheese slices and remaining bread slice, butter-side up. Cook, flipping once, until bread is browned and cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer sandwich to a plate. Add egg to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until just set, about 1 minute. Transfer scrambled egg to a plate.
3. Using a sharp knife or large cookie cutter, cut sandwich into an egg shape; cut a zigzag line through the middle of the oval, creating 2 “cracked egg” halves.
4. To assemble, place scrambled egg on a serving plate; position avocado slices below egg for a “nest.” Top avocado slices with sandwich halves. Place blueberries on top of egg for “eyes”; place reserved cheese triangle cutout, pointed tip facing down, for the “beak.” Serve immediately.
Serves: 1
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.