This Remote Island Is Hiring 2 People to Move There and Run Its Tiny Cafe

If you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job and moving to a secluded island to live out the rest of your days in nature, now may be the time to actually take that leap — thanks to Great Blasket Island.

The 1,100-acre island off the coast of Dingle Peninsula in Ireland is searching for two people to run the island’s accommodations and coffee shop for seven months. The job vacancy was posted to Great Blasket Island’s official twitter account on Jan. 10.

“It’s intense and tough but it’s a very unique position,” Alice Hayes, who posted the ad to Twitter, told RTE. “No day is ever the same.”

** Job Vacancy **

A unique position required – looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends.

1st April 2020 – October 2020 accommodation and food provided.

Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information pic.twitter.com/RJFfrr4QDH — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 10, 2020

According to the tweet the positions will run from April 1, 2020 through October 2020 with accommodation and food being provided.

Whoever is selected for the job will be in charge of three cottages that hold 21 guests, and will also be running the tiny cafe serving tea, coffee, and snacks. For the most part, life on the island is like going back to the basics, said Hayes. There’s no electricity — except for a mini wind turbine that creates enough electricity to charge a phone.

Past caretakers have completely enjoyed their experience on the island. The Guardian reported last year’s caretakers were Irish couple, Lesley Kehoe and Gordon Bond, who moved from Dublin to commit to the job. They garnered much attention to the island by documenting their adventures on social media.

To send in application and receive more details about the positions email Alice Hayes at info@greatblasketisland.net.