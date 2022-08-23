These 'House of the Dragon' Wines Will Complete Your Viewing Parties

The grapes aren't sourced from Westeros but the blends deserve a seat on the Iron Throne.

In honor of HBO's House of the Dragon premiere, Vintage Wine Estates and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have collaborated to debut three red wines.

There is a Pinot Noir, red blend and Cabernet Sauvignon available to celebrate the Game of Thrones prequel series, which premiered on Sunday, Aug. 21. Keeping to the House of the Dragon theme, the drinks are vinted and bottled by Seven Kingdoms Cellars (a nod to the regions that are all under the rule of one king in GoT), a division of Vintage Wine Estates.

Each blend is as unique as each kingdom. The 2021 Pinot Noir was sourced from four areas in Oregon (Applegate Valley, Illinois Valley, Rogue Valley and Willamette Valley) and then aged in French oak barrels and stainless steel tanks. The result is a wine with notes of cherry and cranberry.

The 2020 red blend is a mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Verdot, Malbec and Zinfandel aged in French oak. This California wine has a mix of flavors like toffee and maple with dark red fruit.

Ollie Upton/HBO

The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon has some of the warm tastes of the red blend with tobacco and vanilla flavors. After spending at least nice months in a French oak barrel, the California wine then spends three months in aged bourbon barrels.

House of the Dragon wines are available nationally at houseofthedragonwines.com for $20 each.

Set roughly 200 years before Game, House of the Dragon is yet another tale about the endless struggle to determine who gets to occupy the Iron Throne, PEOPLE'S Tom Gliatto says in his review of the series.

This time, though, we focus on the squabbles within the house of Targaryen, the dynasty that will ultimately produce Game's Daenerys Targaryen. Like her, the Targaryens have long white-blond hair and look like a medieval line of Barbies. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) wants a male heir, but a son perished, forcing him (reluctantly) to consider his young daughter Rhaenyra as successor.

As played in the first five episodes by the sensational Milly Alcock, she's astute, cynical and clear-eyed, smiling politely while sizing up her chances. Rhaenyra should be handed the keys to every castle, dungeon and pantry in the kingdom. Plus the throne.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.