This Couple Won a $30,000 Chili's-Themed Home Makeover — See Inside

Back in November 2019, Chili’s launched their #ChilisMyHouse contest to celebrate the debut of their new delivery service and subsequently set out on a mission to gift their biggest fan a $30,000 home renovation, along with some baby back rib scented candles and chip clips to keep their chips (and salsa) fresh.

More than 18,000 people entered the contest, but it was Walter and Beth Arnett who beat out the competition with their rib mobile and Chili’s lullaby written for their “fresh lil’ pepper” (read: their newborn son).

“We couldn’t say no to the [Arnett] family,” said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Chili’s, in a press release. “The deep love our Guests have for Chili’s is something that can’t be explained, because we are truly a part of people’s lives. With the Arnetts welcoming their baby boy into the world, schedules and routines have changed, and we’re happy Chili’s can be a part of their journey in a way that evolves as their family grows.”

And trust us when we say the Arnetts won big.

Chili’s hired interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn — yes, that Brian Patrick Flynn from HGTV — to “Chilify” their home in Lexington, KY. In less than a week, he completely redesigned the living room, dining room, and kitchen.

Flynn worked with his team to install a Chili’s red door with golden chili pepper door knocker, a Chili’s neon sign, and a hand-painted Chili’s wave wall in the dining room. They also hired a local artist to create a custom “Walt’s Chili’s Peppers” mural in the living room and placed a couple of rib-scented candles around the house to really spice things up.

Perhaps best of all for the Arnetts, the Chili’s team breathed new life into the kitchen by hanging up custom artwork and painting the walls a vibrant blue, which really amplified their natural light.

And did we mention the accent wall adorned with colorful cast iron skillets? Subtle, but effective.

“My wife and I had no idea what to expect,” said Walter. “I absolutely love Chili’s and used to go every couple of weeks before our baby arrived, but now we order Chili’s delivery, which has been super clutch!”

“With our new space, my wife and I are looking forward to hosting our family Christmas this year,” he added. “We can’t wait to host friends and family in a space we love so much.”