This Couple Had an Elaborate KFC-Themed Wedding Complete with Personalized Chicken Buckets

This Australian couple decided it was time to “put a wing on it.”

Kate and Harrison Cann of Toowoomba, Queensland Australia, tied the knot in the world’s first ever KFC-themed wedding. The fried chicken chain announced its new wedding planning service in September 2019, and the Canns are the first of six winning pairs to have their weddings catered by Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The couple was selected after they submitted a video of their own rendition of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song about how KFC and their love intertwine. Their first date was at a the fast food join in 2017, and Harrison proposed to Kate two years later at Uluru, a famous Australian landmark. The themed wedding brought everything full circle for the bride and groom.

Guests arrived to the venue not knowing it was the happy couple’s wedding day — let alone a fried chicken-themed affair.The finger-lickin’ evening was decked out with personalized KFC buckets, a special KFC cake, a photo booth, a Colonel-style singer and a KFC food truck to feed all the hungry guests.

“We’re over the moon to have been selected for the first ever KFC Wedding and having the Colonel present on our big day took us back to the first meal we shared together – KFC!” said the newlyweds. “Our friends and family were stunned when they arrived to find out it was actually our wedding day.”

“We’re delighted to see Kate and Harrison get married and celebrate their love for each other over a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken with their nearest and dearest,” said Kristi Wollrych, CMO at KFC Australia. “We hope it’s a day they will remember for the rest of their lives. We can’t wait to see the next lucky couples have their very own KFC Wedding!”