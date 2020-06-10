This 79-Year-Old Grandpa Became a YouTube Cooking Star After Losing His Job Due to Coronavirus

Tito Charly, as he's known on YouTube, has quickly gained over 20,000 subscribers in just two weeks

With the help of his daughter, Carlos Elizondo quickly went from grocery store bagger to YouTube star in a matter of weeks.

Elizondo, 79, better known as Tito Charly, had been happily working at a grocery store in Monterrey, Mexico for seven years before the coronavirus pandemic started. But when social distancing rules were put in place for senior citizens and he found himself at home all day, Elizondo started creating delightful cooking videos to keep busy.

Since his first upload on May 25, Elizondo's channel has amassed over 20,000 subscribers. He has captivated viewers with his charm and delicious recipes like chilaca chiles stuffed with shrimp and chorizo, dried meat with piloncillo, and grilled cheese with bacon and chorizo. All of his videos are in Spanish, but with the help of subtitles, everyone can easily enjoy his lessons.

Elizondo, who has three children and six grandchildren, has even created his own branded line of ingredients including cheese, chorizo, and dried meats which he uses in each recipe. All of the products are marketed through his channel and are available for purchase through the messaging service WhatsApp, Reforma reports. Since Elizondo isn't the most technologically savvy, his youngest daughter Veronica helps him fill the orders.

Tito Charly's food products are currently only available in the towns of Monterrey, Saltillo, San Luis Potosí, Chihuahua, Torreón, and Guanajuato in Mexico, but Elizondo hopes to expand that business one day.