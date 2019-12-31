These Wine Glasses Make It Look Like There Is a Shark Swimming in Your Drink

Cue the Jaws soundtrack.

If you’re looking for a more thrilling experience when sipping on your next Merlot, there might just be a glass for you.

A provider on Etsy is selling handmade wine glasses with little crystal sharks that make it look like the terrifying animal is swimming around in your wine.

“Adventure awaits with every sip. What appears at first to be an ordinary wine glass becomes more dangerous as a fin suddenly appears…followed by a torso. Then the menacing jaw!” the product’s description reads on Etsy.

“Fortunately for the drinker, this shark is docile – although mighty thirsty!” the description continued. “He prefers red seas of wine but enjoys blush and white seas as well.”

Each 22-ounce glass is “handblown and hand crafted” with lead-free crystal, according to the site. And while the glass can “withstand multiple attacks from the drinker,” they warn to handle it with care “or the shark may bite!”

They also provide careful instructions for how to wash the unique glass — so as to not upset the predator — suggesting that a user put a drop of dish soap in the glass, fill with warm water and let it sit overnight before rinsing it out in the morning.

Customers proved to be happy with their purchase, many raving about the glasses in the reviews section.

“This is the coolest wine glass. Well made and so much fun. The glasses made it here quickly and were well packaged. I’m showing this glass off to everyone,” one wrote. “I highly recommend this shop and will keep an eye out for anything they sell.”

“These wine glasses are insanely amazing!!” another added. “My friends loved them and we do too!”

The glasses sell for $29.95 a piece or can also come in a gift box set of two glasses that includes a Swarovski shark ornament for $104.96. The shop also sells other wine glasses with little marine animals including an octopus and even a whale.