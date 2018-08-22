These Celebrity-Designed Spatulas Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen

Williams Sonoma’s new line of celebrity-designed spatulas is bringing more to the table than the possibility of a delicious meal. The fan-favorite kitchenware and home furnishing company is celebrating their seventh annual program benefitting No Kid Hungry with a new collection of silicone spatulas that features doodles by some very famous individuals.

Each colorful spatula is decorated with a design or message sketched by 15 different celebrities and chefs. The 2018 line includes original artwork by chefs Ina Garten, Duff Goldman and Giada De Laurentiis, and celebrities Scarlett Johansson (whose famous pouty lips make an appearance), Gwen Stefani, Kevin Bacon, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Carson Daly, Laila Ali and more.

Available for $14 each, 30 percent of all the proceeds will go towards the national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Williams Sonoma is aiming to raise $2.5 million, which could provide close to 25 million meals to children in need.

“Since we’ve started working with No Kid Hungry we have seen the statistics change for the better from 1 in 5 children in the U.S. facing hunger to 1 in 6,” said Janet Hayes, president of Williams Sonoma in a press release. “We are committed to working with No Kid Hungry in order to end childhood hunger in America. We are grateful to our customers, colleagues and corporate partners whose generosity has already helped raise more than $5.5 million and provided more than 55 million meals to help children in need across the country.”