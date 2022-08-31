These Are the Must-Try Dishes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is serving up a spooky menu!

The annual event begins Sept. 2 and will continue offering frights and fun through Oct. 31. In addition to visiting the haunted houses, scare zones and live shows, guests will have a chance to taste some of the park's unique Halloween-inspired food and drinks.

Since Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating its 31st year, the overarching theme is Traditional Halloween — and the food options deliver all the holiday's creepy-crawly vibes. The menu lineup will include some of the annual favorites, along with new items inspired by this run's classic theme. Here are several of the dishes available at the park this Halloween season.

Maggot Covered Cheese Dog. Universal Studios

1. Maggot Covered Cheese Dog

Inspired by the 'Bugs: Eaten Alive' Haunted house, this Korean-style hot dog is made with fresh mozzarella rolled in puffed rice. It's topped with an orange drizzle of gochujang and sprinkled with black sesame seeds.

Petrified Rat Tails. Universal Studios

2. Petrified Rat Tails

These funnel fries make the perfect snack for a spooky night in the park.The fried bites are topped with a creamy crab-dip, sliced scallions and various herbs and spices.

Burning Skull. Universal Studios

3. Burning Skull

Calling all thrill-seekers over the age of 21! This spicy-sweet drink is all about the presentation: Served in a light-up skull-shaped cup, it's mixed withtequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeño and basil concentrate.

Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich. Universal Studios

4. Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich

Inspired by the "Sweet Revenge" scare zone, this treat is styled to look like the iconic Halloween candy. Sweet corn ice cream is sandwiched between two sugar cookies iced to look like candy corn.

Pizza Skull. Universal Studios

5. Pizza Skull

This dish is an eerie twist on a classic. The deconstructed pizza consists of a skull-shaped crust stuffed with pepperoni and cheese and served in a pool of marinara dipping sauce.

Black Magic Milkshake. Universal Studios

6. Black Magic Milkshake

This ultra-sweet milkshake makes its debut this year at Halloween Horror Nights. Served at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, the gluten-free treat is made of pumpkin dulce de leche ice cream and features a hazelnut-coated rim covered with tombstone sprinkles. Even more fun? The frozen drink is topped with a cauldron stocked with candy and piped with flames underneath.