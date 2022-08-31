These Are the Must-Try Dishes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

The annual Halloween event begins Sept. 2 and will run through Oct. 31

By
Published on August 31, 2022 03:09 PM
Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights food
Black Magic Milkshake. Photo: Universal Studios

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is serving up a spooky menu!

The annual event begins Sept. 2 and will continue offering frights and fun through Oct. 31. In addition to visiting the haunted houses, scare zones and live shows, guests will have a chance to taste some of the park's unique Halloween-inspired food and drinks.

Since Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating its 31st year, the overarching theme is Traditional Halloween — and the food options deliver all the holiday's creepy-crawly vibes. The menu lineup will include some of the annual favorites, along with new items inspired by this run's classic theme. Here are several of the dishes available at the park this Halloween season.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights food
Maggot Covered Cheese Dog. Universal Studios

1. Maggot Covered Cheese Dog

Inspired by the 'Bugs: Eaten Alive' Haunted house, this Korean-style hot dog is made with fresh mozzarella rolled in puffed rice. It's topped with an orange drizzle of gochujang and sprinkled with black sesame seeds.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights food
Petrified Rat Tails. Universal Studios

2. Petrified Rat Tails

These funnel fries make the perfect snack for a spooky night in the park.The fried bites are topped with a creamy crab-dip, sliced scallions and various herbs and spices.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights food
Burning Skull. Universal Studios

3. Burning Skull

Calling all thrill-seekers over the age of 21! This spicy-sweet drink is all about the presentation: Served in a light-up skull-shaped cup, it's mixed withtequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeño and basil concentrate.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights food
Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich. Universal Studios

4. Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich

Inspired by the "Sweet Revenge" scare zone, this treat is styled to look like the iconic Halloween candy. Sweet corn ice cream is sandwiched between two sugar cookies iced to look like candy corn.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights food
Pizza Skull. Universal Studios

5. Pizza Skull

This dish is an eerie twist on a classic. The deconstructed pizza consists of a skull-shaped crust stuffed with pepperoni and cheese and served in a pool of marinara dipping sauce.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights food
Black Magic Milkshake. Universal Studios

6. Black Magic Milkshake

This ultra-sweet milkshake makes its debut this year at Halloween Horror Nights. Served at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, the gluten-free treat is made of pumpkin dulce de leche ice cream and features a hazelnut-coated rim covered with tombstone sprinkles. Even more fun? The frozen drink is topped with a cauldron stocked with candy and piped with flames underneath.

Related Articles
panera bread
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Pumpkin spice products
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
universal-studios-halloween-horror-nights
Universal Studios Hollywood Unveils Halloween Horror Nights' Twisted 'Scarecrow: The Reaping' Haunted House
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
blake lively pancake art
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
General Mills Halloween
The Best Halloween Candy and Spooky Sweet Treats to Snack on This Year
Reese Witherspoon
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
EPCOT foods
Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket
Hocus Pocus Shakes
'Hocus Pocus' Shakes Are Coming to Carvel, Just in Time for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
Valentine's food deals
Valentine's Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Use While Spreading the Love
Epcot Food and Wine
These Are the Must-Try Dishes at Disney World's Epcot Food & Wine Festival
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Deep Fried Halloween
Texas State Fair Reveals Craziest New Foods — Including 'Deep Fried Halloween' and 'Pork Shots'