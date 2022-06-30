These Are the Must-Try Dishes at Disney World's Epcot Food & Wine Festival
Walt Disney World's 2022 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs from July 14 to Nov. 19 in Orlando, Florida
Festival Foods
Walt Disney World's 2022 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival kicks off July 14 and will run through Nov. 19 in Orlando, Florida. Epcot, known for its World Showcase where park-goers can walk through pavilions based on different countries, expands the menu options every year for the highly anticipated festival. And this year, there are plenty of new and can't-miss offerings.
Dandan Noodles
China
China's pavilion is debuting tons of new menu items for the Food & Wine Festival — and Dandan noodles are one of the menu items to look for throughout the months-long event. If you're searching for a bit of a kick, this dish consists of spicy pork with sichuan sauce and also includes peanut butter, sesame, and green onion.
Oysters Rockefeller
Coastal Eats
These classic oysters can be found in the Coastal Eats booth, which will open in mid-August. Traditionally, the dish tops oysters with green sauce and bread crumbs and is then baked, leaving the oysters with a crispy finish.
Impossible Meatball
Earth Eats
Fortunately, the festival has plenty of plant-based options, including an Impossible meatball at the Earth Eats booth, which is hosted by the meat alternative company. In this dish, the meatball sits on a bed of herbed polenta and is covered in puttanesca sauce and basil pesto.
Lamington
Australia
Along with mouth-watering savory options, the festival also offers an array of desserts. Stop by the Australia pavilion to try lamington — a yellow cake with raspberry filling that's dipped in chocolate and covered in coconut shavings.
Kālua Pork Slider
Hawaii
Beginning on Aug. 15, the Hawaii booth will offer a range of local-inspired cuisine, including the kālua pork slider. Incorporating both savory and zesty flavors, the slider consists of sweet-and-sour Dole pineapple chutney, along with spicy mayonnaise.
Cowboy Macaroni & Cheese
Mac and Eats
This booth, home to everything macaroni and cheese, offers a tasty upgrade on the classic dish, incorporating smoked pork belly, brisket burnt ends, pickled peppers, onion straws and barbecue aïoli.
Pistachio Cake
Morocco
Stop by Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina to snag this sweet treat. The pistachio cake is sandwiched in between cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts.