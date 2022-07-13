These Are the Best Products at Aldi, According to Their Shoppers
Over 100,000 customers voted to name the 2022 Aldi Fan Favorites
Aldi Fan-Favorite Products
On Wednesday, the supermarket chain announced the winners of the fourth Aldi Fan Favorites survey. The winning products, placed in 13 categories, were selected by over 100,000 Aldi customers who participated in the survey. The specific categories include Hall of Fame, Get Up & Go, What's for Dinner, Best for Boards, Dynamic Duo, Kiddy Cravings, Clink & Drink, Hydration Station, Pantry Staple, Produce Pick, Catch of the Day, Meating Your Needs and Pet Pick. To get out of your weeknight meal rut, here are the top food and drink items at Aldi to add to your cart.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza
This beloved refrigerated pizza has been a favorite of Aldi customers for years. With nods in the 2019 and 2020 Fan Favorites survey, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza secured a spot as the first-ever Hall of Fame winner. Try it in pepperoni, cheese, supreme, thin-crust mega meat, and sausage and pepperoni varieties.
Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt
Available in either honey or honey vanilla flavors, the Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt won in two categories for the 2022 survey (keep scrolling to see the second title!) but earned the Get Up & Go crown as an easy and delicious breakfast option.
Specially Selected Ravioli
This cheesy pasta beat out seven competitors to secure the top spot in the What's for Dinner cateogry. It's is available in cheese or spinach and mozzarella varieties and either choice is a good choice for an easy weeknight meal.
Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar
Looking for a new go-to cheese for your charcuterie board? Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar scored highly amongst fans in the Best for Boards category.
Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt & Fresh Blueberries
The Dynamic Duo category highlights the product pairings that shoppers don't leave the store without. Despite a close call between the Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Filets and Specially Selected Brioche Buns, the berries and repeat winning yogurt came out on top.
Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Puffs
For the younger crowd in your household, these kid-approved snacks could become a new favorite. The Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Puffs are a great gluten-free snack for your child's lunchbox.
Giambellino Peach Bellini
The 21+ set couldn't pick a clear winner for the Clink & Drink category! While Giambellino Peach Bellini came out on top, it had some strong competition with Zarita Strawberry Margarita and Belletti Prosecco also receiving praise from voters.
PurAqua Sparkling Flavored Water
For a flavorful way to quench your thirst, PurAqua Sparkling Flavored Water might do the trick! This selzter is available in juicy peach, black cherry, key lime or strawberry so there is always something to sip on no matter what flavor you are craving.
Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
It is plain and simple but Aldi customers voted the Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil as their favorite pantry staple from the grocery store.
Fresh Strawberries
These berries are so fresh (they're delivered fresh daily to Aldi stores) and flavorful that they have been a Fan Favorite survey winner two other times! Following the fresh strawberries' 2019 and 2021 wins, the 2022 Produce Pick champion continues to impress customers.
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
The Catch of the Day category was another surprise newbie on the list that made it to the top of the pack. One Aldi partner even said that the Fresh Atlantic Salmon is one of her "most-bought items."
Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Tenderloins
Whether grilled, baked or fried, fans praised the Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Tenderloins as a tasty protein addition to any meal. The versatility and fresh flavor earned this product the top spot amongst meat competitors.
Heart to Tail Dog Treats
This favorite had tails wagging! The Heart to Tail Dog Treats come in two varieties (bacon curlz or beef sticks) and are made with real meat to give your pups a protein-filled snack.