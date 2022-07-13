These Are the Best Products at Aldi, According to Their Shoppers

On Wednesday, the supermarket chain announced the winners of the fourth Aldi Fan Favorites survey. The winning products, placed in 13 categories, were selected by over 100,000 Aldi customers who participated in the survey. The specific categories include Hall of Fame, Get Up & Go, What's for Dinner, Best for Boards, Dynamic Duo, Kiddy Cravings, Clink & Drink, Hydration Station, Pantry Staple, Produce Pick, Catch of the Day, Meating Your Needs and Pet Pick. To get out of your weeknight meal rut, here are the top food and drink items at Aldi to add to your cart.