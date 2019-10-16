This Top-Rated Meat Thermometer Takes the Guesswork Out of Cooking—and It’s More Than Half Off

Image zoom Amazon

Whether you’re planning a big, bold turkey centerpiece for Thanksgiving or just want to avoid dried-out weeknight dinners that taste like cardboard, there’s one tool you need: a meat thermometer. Not only is it the safest way to ensure your protein is perfectly cooked, it’s a great tool for multitaskers who want to take the guesswork out of dishes.

RELATED: The Best Meat Thermometers on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

And when it comes to the best meat thermometer, the ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read is an overwhelming favorite among real shoppers who have ordered and tested the products themselves. It’s Amazon’s best-selling meat thermometer and boasts over 8,000 perfect five-star reviews. And get this: Right now, you can snag one of your own for a jaw-dropping 57% off.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! $13 (originally $30); amazon.com

Compact in size, this stainless steel probe has a precision sensor accurate within 0.9 degrees and reads the temperature in an ideal frame of three to five seconds. With its 180 degree rotating probe, magnetic back, and attached hook, it’s easy to carry and store whether you’re manning the grill or oven. What’s more, its backlit LCD screen is painless to read and displays temperatures in either Celsius or Fahrenheit. Plus it’s designed to conserve battery power, turning off after 10 minutes of no use.

Reviewers describe how easy to use and read the thermometer is, saying it holds its own to much more expensive versions on the market.

“About 3 years ago I saved up and bought a Thermapen for about $100 because the reviews were excellent,” wrote a customer. “I have used it ever since, and love it. But this week I saw an instant(?) thermometer on sale at Amazon for $10.99, and I wanted one for travel … I tried it, side by side, on some bread just coming out of the oven. They showed the same temp within a second of each other. Tried it again this morning on boiling water for my tea. Exactly the same temp in exactly the same amount of time. I don’t know if it will hold up long-term, but I’m really happy!”

Another added: “This year I needed to roast two turkey breasts and a pork loin for Thanksgiving. I planned on a houseful of hungry people and needed all the help I could get. The ThermoPro was charged with the responsibility for the pork loin and came through without a problem. It is so easy to use that I quickly realized it would become indispensable in my kitchen. The readout is easy to see and gives you an accurate temp quickly.”

RELATED: All the Serveware You Need for Holiday Dinner Parties

Reviewers not only use the ThermoPro for meats, they also rave about how versatile it is.

“This has become our go to for everything,” raved one reviewer. “Baking, frying, water temp for baby’s bath, breads, cakes, meats, grilling etc. Accurate, takes the temp about 5-7 seconds, easy clean up, just wipe it down with a soapy rag, rinse off. The battery has lasted a really long time. I think I have had it at least a year. Friends try it and want one.”

The ThermoPro typically costs $30, but right now it’s just $13. And with Thanksgiving and holiday entertaining on the horizon, this deal couldn’t come at a better time—so add it to your Amazon cart now.