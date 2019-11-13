There's a Nutella Pop-Up Hotel Coming for One Weekend Only

Image zoom Nutella

Chocolate lovers, it seems that a winter vacation may be in order—if you’re very lucky.

Nutella is opening its very own full-blown hazelnut spread-themed hotel in Napa Valley, CA for one weekend only this January 2020. The pop-up is called Hotella Nutella and is designed to be the ultimate weekend breakfast destination.

Fans can escape the cold and have their wildest dreams come true with interactive culinary sessions dreamed up by the Nutella Weekend Breakfast Chef Team composed of Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian, Bravo Top Chef contestant Tanya Holland, and viral pancake artist DanCakes.

The three chefs will showcase their skills for visitors in a fully Nutella-stocked kitchen — plus, all the hotel rooms will be decorated using branded bedspreads, wallpaper, and more. Guests can also relax curled up next to croissant- and Nutella jar-shaped pillows.

Only three of Nutella’s most dedicated fans (and their guests) will be chosen to eat, sleep, and breathe Nutella during the once-in-a-lifetime experience on the weekend of January 10-12, 2020. In order to enter, Nutella aficionados must submit a short video explaining why they deserve to attend Hotella Nutella.

If you win, Nutella will fly you out to the hotel and provide accommodations and round-trip ground transportation for you and one other person. The contest opens on Wednesday and closes at midnight on Sunday, December 8. For more information visit www.HotellaNutella.com or check out the #HotellaNutella hashtag on Nutella’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

While you’re waiting, you can look into some of the other food-themed hotels and houses around the country. Among the most outrageous? Oscar Mayer listed their iconic Wienermobile on Airbnb for the first time ever in Chicago, Taco Bell opened a hotel in Palm Springs, and someone turned a giant six-ton potato structure into an Airbnb that’s complete with air-conditioning, an indoor fireplace, and hot water.