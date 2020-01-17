There's a New Friends-Themed Slow Cooker So You Can Channel Your Inner Monica Geller

Image zoom Box Lunch

Remember that time Jennifer Aniston‘s Friends character Rachel Green accidentally put beef in the trifle!? Well, hopefully you can cook something better with Box Lunch’s newest product: a Friends-themed slow cooker.

Now every superfan of the sitcom can channel their inner Monica Geller and cook up a storm in the kitchen. And with food this good, you’ll want to eat like Joey.

The iconic NBC show ran for ten seasons and is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary this year, so it only makes sense that the product is currently sold out online; however, we’re confident that Box Lunch will be restocking soon given how popular the countertop appliance already is. It’s currently priced at $59.90, which is a pretty good deal for a slow cooker.

Image zoom Box Lunch

The primarily black and white slow cooker is very in-theme, as it includes iconic sayings like “How you doin’?” and “PIVOT!”

It also features doodles of icons from throughout the show, from the Central Perk coffeehouse sofa and mirrorless picture frame that hung on Monica and Rachel’s apartment door to Phoebe’s grandmother’s yellow cab and the fountain from the famous title sequence.

Image zoom JON RAGEL/NBC

