There's a New Line of 'Friends' Central Perk Coffee Available — and a Coffeehouse Coming!

Friends fans can choose from three coffee blends: the "Pivot Blend," the "How You Doin'?" and the "We Were on a Coffee Break"

By
Published on August 24, 2022 10:00 AM
Photo: Courtesy The Central Perk Coffee Company

Friends fans, get ready for some coffee!

A Central Perk Coffeehouse is in the works and Central Perk coffee products are available online starting on Wednesday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The caffeine-filled project is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC, which is comprised of coffee and food experts including Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio.

The brand is, of course, heavily inspired by the coffee spot and gossip epicenter in Friends. The Warner Bros. sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004 and reached unprecedented success with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

The first location of Central Perk Coffeehouse will open in 2023, but fans can get a first taste at home now.

There are three available blends to choose from: the "How You Doin'?" medium roast blend, the "Pivot Blend" medium to dark roast coffee, and the "We Were on a Coffee Break" dark roast blend.

Courtesy The Central Perk Coffee Company

Central Perk coffee is available in either a customizable coffee subscription service, a curated multi-blend sampler pack, or sold individually. Each blend will be available in whole bean and ground formats, as well as in K-Cup compostable single serve pods.

The first 6,000 new Central Perk Coffee subscribers will receive a complimentary collectible can of "How You Doin'?" that will be individually numbered. The limited edition can was created exclusively for the most dedicated Friends fans.

The forthcoming coffeehouse will be "imbued with the same heart and soul as the iconic setting from the series," Warner Bros. said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Central Perk Coffeehouse will be a place for fans (and friends) to slow down and come together over great coffee and eats."

Courtesy The Central Perk Coffee Company

Chef Colicchio also shared his aims for the project: "Our goal with this partnership and the Central Perk brand, like all of my food and beverage enterprises, is to secure the best ingredients and then deliver superior products and services for a great customer experience."

Central Perk Coffee is all sustainably sourced, produced and packaged using responsible environmental practices, the statement noted.

