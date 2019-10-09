There's a Breaking Bad Pop-Up Restaurant to Opening in Los Angeles

The good news keeps rolling in for Breaking Bad fans!

A brand new bar and restaurant themed after the Emmy-winning AMC series will be popping up in Los Angeles later this month.

Dubbed The Breaking Bad Experience, the spot is scheduled to open in West Hollywood on Oct. 17, five days after the Breaking Bad sequel film, El Camino hits theaters and Netflix.

It’s created by the same team who previously built pop ups around Saved by the Bell (Saved by the Max) and Beverly Hills, 90210 (The Peach Pit).

Unlike those family-friendly fares, organizers of The Breaking Bad Experience recommend all guests to be 18 years or older to participate — stressing on their website that “children not encouraged.”

Judging from photos of the pop-up shared online, the restaurant’s design will include elements of the show’s motorhome meth lab and fictional fast-food chain, Los Pollos Hermanos.

Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $30 per person. Reservations include an entree and a choice of a cocktail, mocktail, or beverage.

Breaking Bad premiered on AMC in 2008, and ran for five seasons — winning 16 Primetime Emmy Awards (including two for best series) and earning a spot in the Guinness World Records as the most critically-acclaimed show of all time.

The series, created by Vince Gilligan, follows Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a chemistry teacher who becomes a drug lord after he begins making meth with one of his former students, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Since the show’s finale, a spin-off prequel series, Better Call Saul — starring Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks — has found continued success on AMC (it’s been airing since 2015).

Image zoom Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Ben Leuner/AMC

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film will focus on Jesse’s life after the events of the series finale.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” a summary for the thriller — which was written an directed by Gilligan — read.