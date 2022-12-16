'The White Lotus' Star Sabrina Impacciatore Accidentally Ordered a 'Racist Cake' for Show's Creator

Something got lost in translation when The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore designed a special cake for the show's creator Mike White.

Impacciatore, who plays the manager at the show's titular luxury resort, shared a story about a culinary mishap with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. The actress spoke to the late-night talk show host about how she accidentally gifted White a "racist cake."

Impacciatore explains how she organized a lunch for her birthday in the Sicilian town Taormina (which is where this season's The White Lotus hotel is located). She invited her fellow White Lotus cast members to the birthday celebration and specifically wanted to do something "special" for White.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

"I asked the baker to prepare this beautiful cake," Impacciatore began, explaining how she and White love the movie Wild at Heart.

"I love this movie by David Lynch Wild at Heart and I wanted to do an homage to Mike White and then I put an American flag and an Italian flag on the cake," she explained.

Kimmel then revealed a photo of the cake which has the message "White at Heart."

"I understand what you were getting at," Kimmel laughed before asking how White reacted to seeing the confection.

"The thing is that I wanted to take a picture with us all together, I was so proud of this cake," said Impacciatore. "I was so happy. I couldn't wait to show it to everybody"

She continued, "There was an ice moment, you know when everything freezes like everybody was frozen and I said, 'Hey guys let's have a picture altogether!' And no one would get in the photo with this."

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Kimmel showed another picture of Impacciatore standing behind the cake with a stressed look on her face. Impacciatore still looked stressed while telling the story on the show and explains how her agent's brother was "the only brave one."

"He came next to me and he said, 'Sabrina, no one will ever make a picture with you and this cake because this is a racist cake,'" she recounted, with her eyebrows furrowed and a look of shock on her face.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

She explained how, at the time, she didn't have any clue that the dessert's message was problematic but Kimmel is quick to comfort her.

"You get a pass, don't worry about it," Kimmel told the actress. "Like, if Kanye had this cake at his birthday we'd have a problem."

Season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series concluded on Sunday. The second installment of the show left Hawaii and took the new vacationers to Sicily.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries returned for season 2, and new cast members included Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and Meghann Fahy.