The Weeknd, who will star in the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa Bay, teamed up with Postmates to give back to frontline workers

The Weeknd Gifts 150 Free Meals to Florida Healthcare Workers in Honor of Black History Month

The Weeknd is giving back this Black History Month.

The Grammy winner, 30, teamed up with Postmates to gift 150 free meals to Florida healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood hospital in celebration of the monthlong observance. Each meal was prepared by Mama's Southern Soul Food, a popular Black-owned restaurant in Tampa Bay. The Super Bowl showdown — where The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Halftime Show — kicks off at the city's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Food lovers can order from one of The Weeknd's favorite, local Black-owned eateries by selecting to view "The Weeknd's Highlights" menu in the Postmates app. The "I Feel It Coming" hitmaker is the first star to collaborate with Postmates for their national Black History Month campaign.

"It's the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth and we're kicking it off with @theweeknd and a surprise in Tampa Bay," the official Twitter account for Postmates wrote on Monday.

And there's more good news for frontline workers ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The NFL is inviting 7,5000 vaccinated, Florida-based healthcare workers to attend the TikTok Tailgate, a COVID-19 safe, in-person hospitality event hosted by Miley Cyrus on game day. The tailgate will feature surprise musical performances, special guest appearances from the NFL, cooking segments and more fun-filled action.

The nurses, doctors and other providers who will receive tickets to Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday will be selected by NFL clubs.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

You'll be seeing plenty of The Weeknd on Super Bowl Sunday. Earlier this week, Pepsi released their second Super Bowl commercial starring The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye). The 30-second spot, titled "The Walk," begins exactly where The Weeknd's first commercial, "Get Ready," left off — on his way to Raymond James Stadium.