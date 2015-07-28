There's an Official The Walking Dead Beer Coming Your Way

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 02:14 PM
Advertisement

Fans of The Walking Dead have something to look forward to—you know, aside from the show’s sixth season and spinoff series, of course.

Following in the brew-steps of The Simpsons‘ Duff Beer and Game of Thrones‘ latest “Valar Morghulis”, the folks at Georgia-based Terrapin Beer Co. are partnering up with the AMC show to create a beer specifically catered to hard-core fans.

RELATED: Take a Stab at Hosting The Walking Dead Viewing Party

Although there is no set on-sale date for the show’s new brew yet, the brewery has already dreamt up the beer’s flavor: an India Pale Ale brewed with blood orange peel.

By the looks of the label, the beer has already exceeded expectations, taking on a red-orange hue and having Terrapin’s official mascot, a turtle, dressed in typical zombie garb (read: tattered clothing) and backed up by a posse of the undead.

We’re equal parts skeeved out (by the cover art) and intrigued (by the nom-worthy flavors), and are so looking forward to the many drinking game possibilities …

—Grace Gavilanes

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com