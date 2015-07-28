There's an Official The Walking Dead Beer Coming Your Way

Fans of The Walking Dead have something to look forward to—you know, aside from the show’s sixth season and spinoff series, of course.

Following in the brew-steps of The Simpsons‘ Duff Beer and Game of Thrones‘ latest “Valar Morghulis”, the folks at Georgia-based Terrapin Beer Co. are partnering up with the AMC show to create a beer specifically catered to hard-core fans.

Although there is no set on-sale date for the show’s new brew yet, the brewery has already dreamt up the beer’s flavor: an India Pale Ale brewed with blood orange peel.

By the looks of the label, the beer has already exceeded expectations, taking on a red-orange hue and having Terrapin’s official mascot, a turtle, dressed in typical zombie garb (read: tattered clothing) and backed up by a posse of the undead.

We’re equal parts skeeved out (by the cover art) and intrigued (by the nom-worthy flavors), and are so looking forward to the many drinking game possibilities …