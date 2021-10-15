The Sopranos Stars Lorraine Bracco and Steve Schirripa Reminisce Over Italian Food — Watch

The Sopranos alum discuss food, their TV family and more on the latest episode of Home Plate on the YES App

The Sopranos Stars Lorraine Bracco and Steve Schirripa Reunite Over Italian Food and Talk the Food on Set

Two stars from The Sopranos are reuniting in the kitchen!

On a new episode of the YES App original series Home Plate, Lorraine Bracco and Steve Schirripa discuss a variety of topics — including their time on the hit HBO series — while devouring some delicious-looking food at Enzo's of Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.

In the episode, Schirripa, 64, told host Marcus Samuelsson that he and Bracco, 67, never worked together on set unless they were at a read-through. One thing was certain, though — there was "always food" when they were together, says Bracco, and lots of it.

"You would eat, you would do the read-through, afterward you'd sign stuff for charity or whatever, and that's how you got to know everybody," says Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri. "And then we all hung out together."

Schirripa also noted that many of those who worked on the show shared an Italian background, which allowed them to bond further. It was "a big thing" for David Chase, who helped write and produce the show, the actor reveals.

The Sopranos Stars Lorraine Bracco and Steve Schirripa Reunite Over Italian Food and Talk the Food on Set Credit: Yes Network

Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi, explains that it was a conscious effort on Chase's part to hire Italian Americans and adds that he was determined to shoot the show primarily in New Jersey and in New York: "He was adamant to HBO about having that flavor."

Bracco and Schirripa also discuss how all the food on the show was authentic — making filming in New Jersey and New York all the more important. Schirripa even recalls eating six ribeye steaks while filming one day.

The Sopranos Stars Lorraine Bracco and Steve Schirripa Reunite Over Italian Food and Talk the Food on Set Credit: Yes Network

The Sopranos aired from 1999 to 2007 on HBO. A 2021 prequel film entitled The Many Saints of Newark, starring the late James Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini, has received rave reviews from critics.

As host of Home Plate, Samuelsson teams up with celebrities and New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty players to highlight the diverse culture and cuisine in New York City restaurants.