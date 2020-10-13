The Petition to Save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Has Over 100,000 Signatures

Major movements tend to have a tipping point—that moment when an idea grabs ahold of enough individuals that it transforms into a full-blown phenomenon. (Yes, not to brag, but I read Malcolm Gladwell’s book.) For fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, they’re hoping that breakthrough happens at 100,000 signatures.

Last month, when Taco Bell announced another—and supposedly “final”—cut to its menu to help streamline operations, the forthcoming loss of the chain’s Mexican Pizza was the headline-grabbing item. “We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too,” the company sympathized, suggesting diehards go eat as many as they can before the unique pie officially disappears on November 5.

But many of those fans were not prepared to watch it go in silence. As soon as rumors spread that the beloved menu item was getting the ax, a Change.org petition was created begging Taco Bell to “Save the Mexican Pizza.” And despite a slightly slow start that took nearly a month to get from 50,000 to 75,000 supporters, the number of signatures has suddenly exploded: Over the past four days, another 25,000 supporters have jumped on board, pushing the petition past 100,000. As I write this, the number has surged past 103,000 people with multiple new names coming through every minute.

“I truly, truly believe we have made an impact. That we have made it known that we love the Mexican Pizza and we don't want it to go. I think that the executives at Yum! Brands and Taco Bell have heard us, but we need to keep going,” Krish Jagirdar, who created the petition, wrote on Friday after eclipsing the 80,000 mark. “I hope we can present our case to Taco Bell and work with them to find a way that allows them to keep the Mexican Pizza while also achieving their goals.”

However, the Taco Bell brass didn’t seem to jibe with that assessment. Asked if there was any number of signatures that could save the Mexican Pizza, a Taco Bell spokesperson told me, “While we understand our fans are bummed to see it go, streamlining our menu opens the door for future food innovations that we know our fans will love just as much. We’ve enjoyed seeing fans and influencers share their fondest Mexican Pizza memories on social, and this past week, we gave it the sendoff it deserves with a tribute on Instagram. Although saying goodbye was a tough decision to make, we’ve loved the passion and energy our fans have shown us and want them to know we’re always listening and we care.”