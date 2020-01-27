Barbara Munker/picture alliance via Getty

This awards season just keeps getting greener.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that they are taking measures to make the Oscars more environmentally friendly this year. Entirely plant-based menus were served at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday, and the same will be done at the Dolby Theatre Lobbies prior to the award show on Feb. 9.

The Governors Ball, which is held after the Oscar’s telecast, will be catered by Wolfgang Puck for the 26th consecutive year. The menu will be 70% plant-based, while the remaining 30% of the menu will offer vegetarian, meat and fish items, according to Variety. All plastic bottles will be eliminated from AMPAS events as well.

The Academy’s announcement comes just weeks after the Golden Globes decided on a last minute plant-based menu switch. Originally the main course was a Chilean sea bass dish, but it was replaced with king oyster mushroom “scallops” alongside a wild mushroom risotto with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots.

“The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet. For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral,” the AMPAS said in a statement.

Other award shows including the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards also introduced entirely plant-based menus this year.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.