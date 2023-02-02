The M&M'S Spokescandies Are Pursuing New Passions During 'Pause' from the Brand

Purple, Orange and Green are making big moves!

By Staff Author
Published on February 2, 2023 11:58 AM

With the news that the M&M'S spokescandies are taking a "pause" (and Maya Rudolph is stepping up as the "Chief of Fun" in meantime) comes the question of what the candies will do during their hiatus. PEOPLE takes a look inside how they're spending their downtime (including meditation, music and fashion design) with the full reveal set to come during the brand's Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 12.

