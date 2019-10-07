McDonald’s wants you to save the date!

The popular fast food chain announced on Thursday that it will be bringing back the famous McRib sandwich, known for only appearing on their menu for a limited time once a year.

“Mark your calendars, #McRib fans, because soon #McRibSZN will be back and saucier than ever!” McDonald’s shared on Twitter Monday alongside a promotional video that revealed the sandwiches would officially be back at all selected locations on Oct. 9. Their earlier press release stated the sandwiches would begin appearing on Monday.

The meal — which has been offered at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide off and on since it debut in 1981 — is filled with boneless pork coated in barbecue sauce, and served with onions and a sliced pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

It will be available for a limited time in over 10,000 U.S. restaurants, the news release read.

RELATED: McDonald’s Has a New Cinnamon Cookie Latte Coming (and Holiday Cups!)

Image zoom PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty

To help fans locate the closest participating restaurant, McDonald’s created the mcdfinder.com website where customers can enter their zip code to find the closest locations.

“We’re always listening to our customers and we know the McRib has some of the most loyal fans,” Chef Chad Schafer, a senior executive with the company, said in a news release. “This year we’re excited to give every McRib fan new ways to show their love for the sandwich with our saucy McRib GIFs so they can celebrate the season no matter where they live.”

According to CNN, keeping the McRib as a seasonal meal is tactical, as it helps continue to bring in business during quieter seasons.

“When you have these exclusive products, which exist for a short period of time, it gives people a reason to come to the store,” Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management told the outlet.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Radiant Makeup-Free Skin as She Goes for a McDonald’s Run in Sweats

And many fans are already sharing their excitement over the return, documenting their sandwich runs on social media.

“Cancel my calls. For the rest of the week. No, year. #McRib #HAPPINESS,” one fan wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of his McRib.

The McRib last appeared on the menu in November 2018. McDonald’s has not said how long the sandwiches will remain in stores.