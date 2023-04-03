'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Loves to Eat Cornflakes with Orange Juice: 'It's So Good'

Bella Ramsey has dished about an unlikely breakfast combo.

In a January chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Last of Us star — who was being interviewed alongside on- and off-screen pal Pedro Pascal — revealed that the last meal they had was cornflakes "with orange juice instead of milk," adding, "It's so good."

"There once wasn't milk that I could drink, there wasn't oat milk or almond milk, so I just tried orange juice — years ago," explained the actor, 19.

"And you loved it," said Pascal, 48, before "proudly" sharing that his own last meal was toast.

"And I loved it!" Ramsey confirmed. "And it's been a thing ever since."

"How is it on your tummy?" Pascal asked sincerely, with Ramsey responding about the improvised meal, "Actually fine."

Bella Ramsey. Jeff Spicer/Getty

After a clip from the January interview resurfaced on Twitter, fans weighed in on Ramsey's preference.

"Cereal with orange juice ... bella I can't defend you," one person commented, while another shared their feelings of the choice: "No matter how much I love bella ramsey, I am NEVER eating cereal and orange juice."

As for being a proud vegan, Ramsey first started posting on Twitter in 2017 about their anti-animal-cruelty lifestyle.

To mark World Vegan Day that year, Ramsey shared a photo of a cow, writing, "Just look at that face!!!" in the caption.

Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary and goes by all pronouns, has stated they are "vegan for the voiceless."

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Elsewhere in THR's "Last Time I ... " style interview, the duo talked about the last sitcom they watched, with Pascal, whose answer was "Golden Girls," having to explain what a "rerun" is to the English actor.

"I haven't seen it," Ramsey said of the legendary 1980s throwback starring the late Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

"Yo. You will," Pascal said.

"I watched Friends on the airplane here," Ramsey gave as their answer.

On The Last of Us, Ramsey plays Ellie, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey to deliver Ellie to a rebel group in the hope that she can be the cure.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher/HBO

During an interview with The A.V. Club published in January, Ramsey said it was "scary" to finally put the project out into the world.

"It's something that feels very personal to me. I think about everyone who's watching it, everyone who's so invested, it feels, yeah, like a very personal thing," they said. "So, it's bizarre, in a way, to share it with the world. But it's a joy at the same time that people have been responding so well to it and being inspired by it and by the story like they were initially in the video game."

As for season 2 of the show, Ramsey has shared that they're "really excited" to get back to work.

"It still feels surreal to me that it's going to go again," the actor said in a March interview with ComicBook.com's The Last of Pods podcast.

They added, "But also, I don't want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because ... season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it's not going to be the same. I just have to go into it being like, 'This is season 2. And I love season 1, but this is just going to be different.' "