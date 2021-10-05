The journey to bring Rob's Backstage Popcorn to fans is a "wild story," Nick Jonas tells PEOPLE, of the new snack he, Joe and Kevin launched on Tuesday with The Naked Market

The Jonas Brothers Launch 'Tasty' New Popcorn That Joe Says 'Should Be on Everyone's Shelf'

The Jonas Brothers have graced stages and screens across the globe for nearly two decades. Now, they're bringing fans something totally different: popcorn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their snack, Rob's Backstage Popcorn, won't be much of a surprise to longtime fans of the group. The "secret" recipe was developed nearly thirty years ago by Rob Garbowsky, father of Greg Garbowsky — the former Jonas Brothers bass player/current member of Jonas Brothers management team/long-term friend of Nick, Joe and Kevin.

"It's a wild story," Nick, 29, tells PEOPLE. "Greg's dad has been making this popcorn for years and would show up to shows with his popcorn."

According to the brothers, Rob's homemade popcorn became a staple for snacking during tours. The sweet and savory popcorn was even on their tour buses and backstage at shows during the 2019-2020 Happiness Begins tour.

"It's rare to find something that has that balance of flavor," Joe, 32, says. "It's so tasty and flavorful so we thought it should be on everyone's shelf at home."

Nick Jonas Rob's Popcorn Credit: Rob's Popcorn/Instagram

When the trio launched their Remember This tour this year, they decided to start selling the popcorn at Live Nation venue concession stands so concertgoers could enjoy it.

The move inspired them to make Rob's Backstage Popcorn available for sale online, so a wider audience could enjoy it.

"We asked Rob, 'Would it be okay if we launched this and gave the experience to our fans?' and he said, 'Let's do it!' " Nick recalls.

Harrison Fugman (L) and Alex Kost (R Credit: The Naked Market

Of course, launching the product didn't just happen overnight.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin, 33, spent more than 2 years perfecting Rob's recipe, designing packaging that encapsulated the homemade origins of the spice mixture and finding a partner to help produce the product for the masses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

That partner? San Fransisco-based CPG (consumer packaged goods) start-up The Naked Market.

Founded by a tight team of three friends, the Naked Market was a natural partner for the JoBros. "The Naked Market partnership was the perfect storm of things," Nick says. "We had a deadline to hit so the popcorn could be available on the tour and The Naked Market was able to get it done. We also have a lot of shared brand values. We are all about bringing great products to people that enrich their lives."

"It's great to have people who care about their work and keep their team tight," Joe says of The Naked Market. "That has always been our M.O. as a band. We've had the same team for nearly twenty years."