The soon-to-be-released wines come in two flavors: Jingle and Joy

The Hallmark Channel Just Launched a Line of Wines Inspired by Their Christmas Movies

If you need some good news, we've got it: Christmas is coming early this year!

The Hallmark Channel is set to make the classic pairing of drinking wine and watching movies even more delightful, as the network teams up with Wines That Rock to launch Hallmark Channel Wines, a set of holiday-themed wines inspired by the networks many Christmas films.

With a goal to make your days more merry and bright, the soon-to-be-released wines come in two delicious flavors: "Jingle," a rich, full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of cherry, dark chocolate, and a hint of holiday spice; and "Joy," a special crisp Sauvignon Blanc featuring notes of tropical fruits, white peach, and ripe pineapple.

The wines can be purchased as a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack or a case of 12, but only a limited number of the wines will be bottled in time for the holiday season. The wines are set to ship in October and arrive just in time for the launch of “Countdown to Christmas," the annual marathon of original Hallmark movies that begins later that month and runs through the new year.

But before you place your order, double-check that wine deliveries are legal in your state as Hallmark Channel Wines currently can't be shipped to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Utah.

"Over the last ten years, 'Countdown to Christmas' has evolved into something more than a collection of holiday movies, it has become a seasonal lifestyle experience," Danielle Mullin, SVP, Marketing, Crown Media Family Networks, shared in a company press release.

"Featuring two exclusive varietals that can be found nowhere else, our Hallmark Channel Wines collection is an exciting new extension of our brand and is designed to enhance our viewers’ enjoyment of the holidays — whether as an accompaniment to our signature movies, an offering at family gatherings, or a unique gift for Hallmark Channel fans."

Wines That Rock’s award-winning winemaker Andrew Nelson echoed Mullin's sentiments, sharing, "Hallmark Channel has inspired our winemaking team to create a delicious holiday-themed collection that embodies Hallmark Channel’s passion for celebration. We thoroughly enjoyed bringing these wines to life. This unique Hallmark Channel Wine Collection really delivers on taste, value and most importantly – some holiday cheer."

But if October seems too far away to get into the Christmas spirit, Hallmark fans will be thrilled to hear that the network is also celebrating Christmas in July from July 10 to July 26.

During the marathon, fans can catch 190 Hallmark classics such as Christmas at the Palace, The Nine Lives of Christmas, A Christmas Duet, Christmas in Rome, and Christmas at Dollywood, featuring many Hallmark regulars such as Danica McKellar, Lacey Chabert, Brooke D'Orsay, and Eric Mabius.

If you don’t have cable TV (or the Hallmark Channel isn’t included in your cable package), you can still watch Hallmark’s holiday movie marathon online. Just sign up for a free trial with a cable streaming service such as Philo.