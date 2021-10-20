The Great Soul Food Cook-Off Celebrates Black Culture and Cuisine in New Competition Series

Watch the trailer for the new cooking show from the Oprah Winfrey Network, premiering on discovery+ on Nov. 20

The Oprah Winfrey Network and discovery+ are celebrating Black chefs like never before.

The networks are premiering the first trailer for the Great Soul Food Cook-Off, a cooking competition show which sees eight chefs put their own personal spin on Black cuisine for a chance to win $50,000. Food Network's Kardea Brown hosts, and judges include Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson.

"The roots of soul food are love and spice," says one competitor. Adds another: "It's something that you dig deep for. It gotta come from within."

Judges Melba Wilson, Eric Adjepong, and Tanya Holland with host Kardea Brown Credit: discovery+/OWN

The six-episode series, which premieres on Nov. 20, also celebrates the spiritual aspect of soul food. At one point in the trailer, Wilson leads the group in prayer before the judges dig in. "Heavenly Father, bless the hands of the chefs that have prepared the meals," she says. "May you give them grace, give them faith but most importantly may you give them flavor."

But that doesn't mean things don't get heated. "It would not be a real soul food cook-off if there wasn't some trash talking. Come on now," says Wilson.

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off Credit: discovery+/OWN

"Soul food originated in the earliest African American communities and describes a style of cuisine that represents the creativity and skill of Black cooks from many cultures within the African diaspora," Tina Perry, president of OWN, said in a press release.

"Our audience cherishes time together as a family around the table and many have passed down favorite family recipes for generations," she continued. "This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today's most talented Black chefs and culinary curators."