'The Great British Baking Show' Returns to Netflix for Season 10 Beginning Sept. 16

The Great British Baking Show is returning to Netflix for a new season this month!

On Tuesday, the streaming platform announced that the beloved baking series — known in the U.K. as The Great British Bake-Off — will air its 10th season beginning on Sept. 16.

Like in recent previous seasons, new episodes of the 10-week competition will drop in the U.S. every Friday, three days after each episode premieres overseas (spoiler-nervous fans might want to do some strategic social media muting if they can).

A total of 12 competitors will compete this season, all amateurs who, like those in season's past, bake in addition to their busy day jobs. This year's crop are as diverse as ever, ranging from a music teacher, nanny and charity director to an IT manager, supermarket cashier and nuclear scientist.

Longtime judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again be back to critique the bakers each week as they tackle a series of challenges (three over the course of a weekend, including a blind bake) — all while tucked away in a remote white tent on a sprawling country estate.

Each episode's champ will be named Star Baker while the weakest baker will be sent home.

Netflix

Last season, the hit series named amateur baker Giuseppe Dell'Anno the winner, marking the first time an Italian has ever won the show in its 12-year year history.

"There are no words. I'm speechless for once," the 46-year-old engineer said after his victory. "I'm in shock, I'm in shock, I'm in shock."

"I don't say often and lightly that I'm proud of what I do, but in this case, I can't possibly not say that. I'm really, really proud I did this," Dell'Anno added. "It's unbelievable. It's unbelievable."

Netflix

The Great British Baking Show debuted in the U.K. originally in August 2010. Though the series is on its 10th season here in the U.S., with two additional seasons having aired in the U.K. They've yet to be broadcast on Netflix.

Hosts have changed throughout the years, but Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will reprise their duties once again this season.

Fans love the wholesome competition show for its positive tone, simplistic style and oh-so-sweet creations. An American version of the series is heading into its sixth season, with Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry co-hosting. It's set to air on the Roku Channel next year.

Previous seasons of The Great British Baking Show are streaming now on Netflix.