A dozen amateur bakers will be heading to the tent for another season of The Great British Baking Show, which premieres on Netflix Sept. 24

Get ready, baking fans: The Great British Baking Show is coming back for another season!

The beloved baking series — known for its simplistic style and oh-so-sweet creations — will return to Netflix for its newest installment on Sept. 24, with new episodes of the 10-week competition dropping in the U.S. every Friday.

That's three days after each episode premieres in the U.K., meaning fans of the series (which is called The Great British Bake-Off overseas) might want to stay off social media if they can.

Longtime judge Paul Hollywood, who has been with the series in the beginning, will once again be around to critique the bakers on their bakes (no soggy bottoms, please!). He'll be joined again by Prue Leith, who came on the judging panel in 2017.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are also returning as hosts.

The series, for those who haven't seen, follows a group of ammeter bakers as they compete in a series of challenges (three over the course of a weekend, including a blind bake) — all while tucked away in a remote tent on a sprawling estate.

One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is chosen out of the bakers who make it to the finals.

This will be the eight season of The Great British Baking Show to air in the U.S., though in the U.K, 11 seasons have aired to date.