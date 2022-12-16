'Great British Baking Show' 's Prue Leith Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost at Sea: 'Absolute Misery'

The judge found herself adrift off the Italian island of Sardinia and was rescued by a fisherman

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 07:09 PM
Prue Leith
Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty

Prue Leith is opening up about a scary incident she had while on the Italian island of Sardinia.

According to The Great British Baking Show judge, 82, a relaxing day on the Mediterranean Sea quickly turned into "a whole day of absolute misery" after the engine on her motorboat gave out.

"I couldn't start it and the wind was getting up. I thought, 'This has the makings of a really bad novel," she explained to The Daily Mirror.

Leith added that the alarming situation worsened as she tried to flag people down.

"I'd be waving wildly, and they just waved back, thinking I was just being friendly," she told the outlet. After the long day at sea, it was a fisherman that finally came to the rescue, telling her: "You tourists, you risk your lives. You could have drifted all the way to Corsica!"

She added: "And he just gave me absolutely blazes. And there was I… sunburnt," but says his comments were justified, telling the publication: "But he was quite right, and I was very foolish."

The judge did not say when the incident occurred. A representative for Leith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

: Prue Leith at the BBC Gardeners World Live and Good Food Show
MelMedia/GC Images

Last month, the famed chef published an updated memoir titled, I'll Try Anything Once: My Life on a Plate about her experience on and off the television.

She first joined the hit cooking competition series as a judge in March 2017. On the show, home bakers from across Britain are put into a series of food challenges.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month about working as a judge on the beloved series, she said: "Of course, I have made thousands of desserts and lots of wedding cakes, and I'm so interested in the skills, but that's not what I would naturally do. I think they hired me because I have a great set of taste buds, not for my piping skills."

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Addresses Backlash to Kitten Drowning Confession

The same month that she published her memoir, she also published her most recent cookbook, Bliss on Toast, which features 75 recipes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She describes starting the writing process during the COVID lockdown, when she "realized very quickly that anything that tastes good the first time around tastes even better on toast the second time around."

Related Articles
Prue Leith
'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Addresses Backlash to Kitten Drowning Confession
EXCLUSIVE - Premium Rates Apply Please call your account manager for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tom Dymond/Shutterstock (10069671fg) Exclusive - Rahul Mandal and Prue Leith 23rd National Television Awards, Reception Portraits, O2, London, UK - 22 Jan 2019
Why Prue Leith Says Rahul Mandal Is the 'Great British Baking Show' Contestant She'll 'Never Forget'
F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox45897#PBSGBB06_Final006.jpg
'Great British Baking Show' Hosts and Judges: Where Are They Now?
Rahul Mandal Great British Bake Off wedding
'Great British Baking Show' Winner Rahul Mandal Gets Married in India
Baker Syabira Brushing Tart, The Great British Bake Off S6
'Great British Baking Show' Winner Syabira Was Proud to 'Put Malaysia on the Map' with Her Bakes
Prue Leith, THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF
'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Addresses Backlash After Mexican Week
: Prue Leith at the BBC Gardeners World Live and Good Food Show
'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Reveals Mother Made Her Drown a Bag of Kittens as a Child
The Great British Bake Off
'The Great British Baking Show' Season 10 Kicks Off with 'Astounding Cakes' — Watch the Trailer
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
matt lucas
Matt Lucas Announces He's Not Returning to Host 'The Great British Baking Show'
matt lucas
'The Great British Baking Show' Host Matt Lucas Reveals What Inspired His Dramatic Weight Loss
Best Stocking Stuffers
42 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers — All Under $100
Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Link Hands in Egypt, Plus Helen Mirren, Florence Pugh and More
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: LL Cool J attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)
LL Cool J Keeps It Fresh in Atlanta, Plus Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha and More
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Rodriguez Pop Up Overseas, Plus Chloe x Halle, Jane Fonda and More
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Greeted by a Tiny Admirer, Plus Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian and More