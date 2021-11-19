The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Returns for a Fourth Installment — See the Trailer!

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere for the trailer of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, which hits Netflix Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back for its fourth installment, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the special's trailer!

Hitting Netflix on Dec. 3, the holiday edition of The Great British Baking Show finds bakers from past seasons returning to the tent to deck the halls with wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Like previous installments, two episodes make up the special, "The Great Christmas Baking Show" and "The Great New Year's Baking Show." Each part features four returning competitors.

This year, those back for the Christmas episode are 2019 bakers Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, as well as 2018 runner-up Ruby Bhogal and 2017's James Hillery.

There will also be special guests along the way, including popstar Alexandra Burke, who closes off the Christmas episode with a magical version of "Silent Night."

British comedian Tom Allen, a regular contributor to The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice and co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals, will step in for Noel Fielding to help host the Christmas episode alongside Matt Lucas.

"It is always lovely to get old bakers back in the tent," Hollywood said in a release. "It's like seeing ghosts from Christmas past, and I have to say it takes a lot of bottle to come back into the tent. It's a double edged sword for them to return, but it was really lovely to see them all."

"We gave them tough challenges, because we wanted to see how far they have come," Hollywood explained of the contestants. "For this episode we had two past winners, and we wanted to push them to see what they had learned since their last time in the tent."

As for the holidays in general, Hollywood provided some baking advice for American audiences wanting to try their hand at a classic British dish.

"For me it's about planning ahead," he said. "I start making mince pies at the beginning of December, sometimes rough puff, sometimes shortcrust pastry – which you can put in the freezer. Use a quality mincemeat, and don't make it yourself, but add a little bit of cognac or a squeeze of mandarin zest or tangerine zest."