'The Great British Baking Show' Faces Backlash from Viewers After 'Mexican Week' Episode

Published on October 10, 2022
Viewers of The Great British Baking Show are criticizing the latest episode.

During what the show called "Mexican Week," bakers were tasked with making pan dulce, steak tacos and a tres leches cake. But across social media, audiences are claiming the episode is filled with offensive stereotypes.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas opened the show wearing sombreros and serapes. "I don't feel like we should make Mexico jokes. People will get upset," Fielding said to which Lucas responded, "What? No Mexico jokes at all? Not even Juan?"

Throughout the episode, contestants also mispronounced words like guacamole and pico de gallo.

Author Julie Powell tweeted about the controversial episode. "Just watched the Mexican Week episode of Great British Baking Show, and god it was unbearable. Offensive on a lot of levels," she wrote.

During another part of the episode, Fielding asked, "So, is Mexico a real place?" to which Lucas responded, "I think so. I think it's like Xanadu."

Twitter user @KaibaLordYGO also criticized the episode, writing, "Coming from a Mexican this was a very offensive episode. All the jokes and stereotypes."

Another Twitter user, @NinaNyxa, was similarly upset, writing, "well I'm never watching great british baking show ever again. other cultures aren't a joke."

The View co-host, Ana Navarro posted differing thoughts on Twitter. "I ❤️ ⁦@BritishBakeOff⁩. @PaulHollywood⁩ is my celebrity crush. Frankly, I was not offended by the way they depicted Mexicans," she wrote. "Thought it was corny. But, I was offended by the crimes they committed against tacos & trés leches.¡Que horror!"

PEOPLE reached out to Netflix and Channel 4 for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The Great British Bake Off
Netflix

This isn't the first time the Netflix-distributed show caused controversy with audiences. During "Japanese Week" in 2020, many viewers expressed their disdain for remarks made by the hosts, contestants and judges.

During the episode, Lucas made a comment that several viewers claimed was insensitive. He called katsu curry, "cat poo curry" when describing one of the competitors' bakes.

Author Kat Lieu of @subtleasian.baking drew a parallel between both episodes in an Instagram Reel. "Why I'm not surprised about the Mexican week fiasco," she wrote. "When they passed off Indian and Chinese food during Japanese Week on the Great British Bake-Off."

Following the backlash in 2020, former contestant Michael Chakraverty told Insider he hopes the series uses "better research" when hosting episodes focused on one culture.

"I hope this doesn't put [the show] off doing any other cultural weeks in the future. I hope they just do them with more thought," Chakraverty told the outlet.

