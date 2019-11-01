The Great British Baking Show Crowns a New Winner!

Image zoom Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4

Warning: The following contains spoilers from season 10 of The Great British Baking Show.

And the winner is …

In the final episode of The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake Off as its known overseas) — which started streaming at midnight on Friday on Netflix — Alice Fevronia, David Atherton, and Steph Blackwell go head to head for their last signature, technical and showstopper challenges.

In the end, Atherton was crowned the new winner.

“I am delighted to tell you that after 10 weeks of intense competition, the winner is … David!” cohost Sandi Toksvig announces to the crowd filled with the finalists’ friends and family, and this season’s past bakers.

Atherton wowed the judges by winning the technical challenge of a double-baked soufflé, and with his “deliciously deceptive feast in the form of a picnic basket” for the showstopper.

The health advisor was a steady force throughout the competition, but was never crowned star baker during his time on the show. It wasn’t until the final that he knocked it out of the park on the showstopper. There, he made saffron, orange and apricot bread buns made to look like peaches, lemon pound cake styled like cheeses, and fig rolls that resembled sausage rolls.

“David came as probably the underdog into the final, knowing that twice Alice has won, and four times Steph has won,” says judge Paul Hollywood, “and he’s come from nothing and then won the whole thing. I mean it’s priceless.”

After receiving the cake stand trophy and a bouquet of flowers (the GBBO winners don’t receive cash prizes, but the title alone is highly coveted in Britain), Atherton seems shocked by it all.

“It wasn’t even in my mind that I could win this,” he says. “Week for week other people were stronger. I was always the underdog but managed to get through. Just getting to the final was a win for me so this is just unreal.”

He expressed his gratitude further on Instagram after the show aired in the U.K. on Tuesday, and encouraged others to go after their dreams. “Can people just go for it please, apply for things, push boundaries, but through it all be kind and be yourself,” he said.

