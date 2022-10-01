'The Great British Baking Show' Contestants Face Surprise During Elimination Time on This Week's Episode

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Great British Baking Show

The latest episode of The Great British Baking Show was a change of pace from previous ones.

During Bread Week in the tent, bakers were tasked with making pizza and pain aux raisins, along with the daunting ask of building layered smörgåstårta — Swedish sandwich cakes. Their performances in this showstopper challenge ultimately affected the judge's surprising decision at the end of the episode.

Host Matt Lucas kicked off the show by announcing that two of the competitors would not be in attendance this week. "Both Rebs and Abdul are a bit under the weather this week, but with your permission we thought we'd send them both straight through to the final if that's okay," he joked, while Noel Fielding quickly dispelled the statement. "Only joking. They're just going to miss a week and hopefully they'll be back next week," he said.

While there weren't any major hiccups when it came to making pizza and pain aux raisins, the process of making the smörgåstårta certainly proved to be a more out-of-the-box challenge. "It must look like a cake and taste like a sandwich," judge Prue Leith said ahead of the timer starting. From stuffing bread with assorted fish to adding deviled egg decorations, the bakers definitely had to get creative with savory flavors.

Janusz, who won star baker on the first episode of the season, has continued to wow the judges with his abstract ideas; his Swedish bake did just that once again.

"To be honest, I think the idea of fish and chips in a sandwich is disgusting," Leith said to him ahead of tasting his "cake" layered with fish, potatoes, peas and covered in curry-flavored icing. But once she tried it, she changed her mind. "I have to eat my words, that is delicious," she said.

The other meat and veggie-stuffed finished products also proved satisfactory to Leith and Paul Hollywood. "The showstopper has been one of the most difficult I've judged ever," Leith said of the savory bakes.

Soon after Fielding announced Janusz won star baker for the second time, the remaining bakers received an unexpected surprise: guaranteed safety for next week. "Well, this week nobody's going home," Lucas said. "The judge's felt, given the quality, and the fact that Rebs and Abdul aren't here, that everybody deserved the chance to bake again."

While it doesn't happen often, this isn't the first time in the show's history that a baker wasn't sent home. It's happened twice before when contestants were under the weather.

Netflix

Season 10 of the Netflix-distributed series premiered in September. This year's amateurs are as diverse as ever, ranging from a music teacher, nanny and charity director to an IT manager, supermarket cashier and nuclear scientist.

Last season, the hit series named amateur baker Giuseppe Dell'Anno the winner, marking the first time an Italian has ever won the show in its history.

"There are no words. I'm speechless for once," the 46-year-old engineer said after his victory. "I'm in shock, I'm in shock, I'm in shock."

"I don't say often and lightly that I'm proud of what I do, but in this case, I can't possibly not say that. I'm really, really proud I did this," Dell'Anno added. "It's unbelievable. It's unbelievable."

The Great British Baking Show debuted in the U.K. originally in August 2010. Though the series is on its 10th season here in the U.S., with two additional seasons having aired in the U.K. They've yet to be broadcast on Netflix.

New episodes of The Great British Baking Show drop every Friday on Netflix.