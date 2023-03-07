'The Great British Bake Off' Contestants Reunite at the Show's Musical Adaptation

The Great British Bake Off contestants were back together in full force in London.

Kim-Joy, one of the runner-ups in the series' ninth season, shared a festive photo of numerous familiar faces from the cooking competition while out on the carpet for The Great British Bake Off Musical, which premiered on Monday. The hit Netflix show is known as The Great British Baking Show in the United States.

"Bakers reunited 👩🏻‍🍳🍰🥰," Kim-Joy, 31, captioned the shot of nearly two dozen past contestants out celebrating the show's musical adaptation in the city's West End theatre district.

"So lovely to see all these excellent people (and more who are not in the picture!) yesterday @bakeoffmusical -what a great show and so much fun! So strange watching and seeing bits of different bakers in different characters on stage," added Kim-Joy, who also won Bake Off's New Year 2022 special.

From the beloved series, stars such as Michael Chakraverty, Helena Garcia and GBBO's 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno, posed for pictures among the bustling crowd backstage. The 2022 winner Syabira Yusoff, 2021's fan favorite Chigs Parmar and Rahul Mandal, who got married in December, were also there.

Per the official description, the live show "follows the trials and tribulations of our bakers, all with their own stories to tell and as unique from one another as their marvelous baked creations.

The musical, which graces the Noël Coward Theater for a limited run through May 13, comes from Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, the London-based musical theatre writing partnership behind acclaimed adaptations of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾, Treasure Island, Little Red Riding Hood, and Chicken Little.

According to Playbill, London-based Rachel Kavanaugh directs a cast led by names such as John Owen Jones (Les Misèrables), Haydn Gwynne (Billy Elliot the Musical), Zoe Birkett (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Scott Paige (The Addams Family), Claire Moore (Mary Poppins) and Cat Sandison (Evita).

Season after season, the TV show's wide-ranging appeal stems from the fact that the backgrounds and personalities of the bakers are so different, with last season's contestants being no exception. The contestants' occupations ranged from a music teacher, a nanny and a former charity director to an IT manager, an architectural assistant and a nuclear scientist.

Plus, the food challenges are as diverse as the cast. In addition to themes like Cake Week, other themes include Mexican Week, Custard Week, Patisserie Week, a Pizza-themed Bread Week and Halloween Week.

The Great British Bake Off first made its TV debut on the BBC in 2010. The musical adaptation first premiered in West England's spa town of Cheltenham last summer, then moved to "Theatreland."

The New York Times posted a review of the "sweet" London live show debut, stating that the production "really is generous-spirited. During its two-and-a-half hour running time, the musical's likability is never in question, even if its craft sometimes is: You can't help wishing the creators had been as exacting with their own material as some of the contestants are with their ovens."

The Great British Bake Off Musical runs at London's Noël Coward Theatre through May 2023.