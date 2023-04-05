'The Great American Baking Show' Trailer: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Return to the Tent [Exclusive]

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are serving up a slice of comfort to U.S. audiences next month.

The beloved Great British Baking Show judges are returning to the iconic tent, this time bringing with them for the first time a team of nine amateur American bakers for The Great American Baking Show.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for the six-episode Roku Channel series, hosted by Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry. All episodes will debut on the streaming platform May 5.

"I'm hoping that these bakers will bring something new to the tent," Leith says in the preview. "America genuinely is the great melting pot of the world."

The bakers — Martin Sorge, Nirali Chauhan, Stacie Nakamoto, Dyana O'Brien, Susa Simpson, Karis Stucker, Jonathan Gottfried, Sarah Chang and Sean Liu — create a slew of sweet treats in the clip, as they make their way through the show's weekly challenges (a signature challenge, where bakers show off their tried-and-tested recipes; a blind technical challenge, where they're tasked with producing a bake with limited instructions; and a showstopper challenge, where bakers show off their skills and talent).

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," says one anxious baker.

The Great American Baking Show. Roku

Not all go well. "Tastes like concrete, darling," Leith tells one contestant in the trailer. "Break your teeth on that."

Another baker struggles with one of Hollywood's technicals, despite it being something they should be familiar with: hamburgers.

"I expect the Americans will understand what a burgers is," says Hollywood, before one baker admits, "I have never eaten a hamburger in my life."

But there's still plenty to celebrate. "I've done a couple of American baking competitions and I think this is by far and away the best group," Hollywood says.

"Why do I feel partially responsible for that?" jokes Kemper, hosting the series for the first time. "Thank you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Great American Baking Show. The Roku Channel

Roku announced they were the new home for The Great American Baking Show last May.

Five seasons of the series had previously aired on ABC, the last being in 2019. The roster of hosts and judges varied through the years, but season 5 was presented by Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Anthony Adams with Hollywood and Sherry Yard judging.

Season 3 was famously pulled off the air just one week after its premiere in December 2017 in light of sexual harassment allegations made at the time against pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini, one of the judges on the show. Iuzzini later issued a public apology for his behavior after a stay in rehab.

This is the first season of the show that's been filmed in England. Hollywood and Leith have judged The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake Off, as it's known in the U.K.) since 2017. That show premiered overseas in August 2010. Episodes stream in America on Netflix.

As for Kemper and Cherry, PEOPLE exclusively announced their casting last August.

"We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show," Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a statement. "Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver."

"The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we're so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring The Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel," he added.